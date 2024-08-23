Prince Harry for Governor-General? Why not throw in a royal variety reality show too

As King Charles makes his highly publicized visit to Australia, the question arises: could his son, Prince Harry, be the next Governor-General as a gift to the State Premiers? In a world where the absurd often becomes the norm, this proposition stands out as a particularly delightful cocktail of irony and royal whimsy. Picture this: a ginger-haired prince, once second in line to the British throne, now strutting around Australia in a blazer, sipping flat whites, and discussing the merits of kangaroo meat with local farmers.

The royal resume

Let's consider Harry's qualifications for this esteemed role. He's served in the military, which is commendable, but let's be honest-his greatest battle has been against the relentless paparazzi. If that doesn't qualify him for a life of public service in Australia, what does? After all, who better to represent a nation than someone who knows how to dodge cameras and navigate public scrutiny? Besides, Harry's memoir has already shown he's got the diplomacy of a seasoned diplomat-well, a diplomat who occasionally drops a few bombshells.

Cultural ambassador extraordinaire

Imagine Harry as the face of Australia at international summits. "Yes, I'm here to discuss trade agreements, but first-let's talk about mental health!" His passion for advocacy could be a game-changer. Forget economic policies; let's focus on making everyone feel good while enjoying a nice stroll through the Outback. And when it comes to local issues, why not see him settle Australia's great cultural debates? Pineapple on pizza? Yes, if the Governor-General says so!

A new era of governance

With Harry at the helm, we could witness an unprecedented shift in Australian governance. Forget traditional ceremonies; imagine replacing them with televised events like "The Voice of Australia," where local talent competes for the chance to perform at government functions. And why not add some Royal flair to Question Time? Who wouldn't tune in to watch Harry dodge tricky questions like he dodges paparazzi? Or better yet, transform the Governor-General's role into a reality TV show-"Australia's Next Top Governor-General" would surely be a ratings hit.

The monarchy meets democracy

In a time when 60% of Australians reportedly favor an Australian head of state, appointing Harry could be seen as a cheeky compromise. He's royal enough to keep the traditionalists happy while being just rebellious enough to appeal to the republicans. It's like having your cake and eating it too-but with a side of avocado toast. And if nothing else, he could certainly bring the "constitutional" to the Constitutional Crisis Playbook, which hasn't had a good update since the Whitlam dismissal of 1975.

A reconciliation with King Charles?

Harry's appointment could also be seen as a kind of royal rehabilitation, helping to mend fences with King Charles. Imagine Harry accepting the role as a gesture of goodwill, signaling a willingness to "take one for the team." It would be a modern-day olive branch-albeit one draped in eucalyptus leaves. Serving as Governor-General might just be the father-son bonding experience they need, even if it's conducted over Zoom from opposite hemispheres.

Engaging with indigenous communities

Harry's involvement in Indigenous affairs could add another dimension to the role. Given his interest in social causes, he might champion initiatives like "Walkabout with the Royals," or host cultural exchange programs featuring Windsor boomerangs. With Indigenous reconciliation being a significant national issue, Harry could help bring attention to ongoing challenges while sipping billy tea and learning about Dreamtime stories. It's royal duty meets cultural sensitivity-perfectly curated for the Instagram generation.

The cost factor

Let's not overlook the financial implications. While some may grumble about royal expenses, imagine the tourism boom! "Come see Prince Harry! The Governor-General who actually knows how to throw a party!" With his celebrity status, he could single-handedly revive Australia's economy through royal-themed merchandise and exclusive meet-and-greet events. Picture a Harry & Meghan Wine Tasting Festival at Government House-no Buckingham protocols here, just good vibes and a cheeky Shiraz and a jolly good piss-up.

The Australian media frenzy

Australian media would have a field day with Harry's appointment. Morning TV hosts would undoubtedly offer him advice on how to "Aussie-fy" himself. Expect headlines like, "Harry Embraces True Blue Life-Spotted at Bondi Beach Wearing Thongs (the Footwear, Obviously) and a luminous mankini." Meanwhile, tabloid speculation about his interactions with koalas or kangaroos would become daily news.

A smporting role odel

Given Australia's passion for sports, Harry could take on a new role as an ambassador for Australian sports. Imagine him presenting the trophy at the AFL Grand Final or trying his hand at rugby league. He could even endorse cricket sledging as a form of diplomacy. Why not add "Governor-General's Invitational Surf Contest" to the annual calendar?

Historical rivalries and past governors-general

Compared to past Governors-General like Sir John Kerr or Quentin Bryce, Harry's approach would undoubtedly be unconventional. While Sir John Kerr had the infamous 1975 dismissal, Harry could avoid constitutional crises by hosting mindfulness sessions with organic tea. His style would be more "zen mediation" than "sacking the Prime Minister."

The celebrity-politician trend

With celebrities increasingly entering politics, Australia could be following a global trend by appointing Harry. Think of it as part of a "celebrity-politician wave," where Harry paves the way for others-maybe Chris Hemsworth as Minister for Fitness or Nicole Kidman as Ambassador to Hollywood. After all, if celebrities can lead in the U.S. and Ukraine, why not Australia?