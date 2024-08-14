Winning against the feminist machine

In May this year, the Federal Health Department called a meeting of key men's health organisations asking them to prepare a pre-budget submission for Treasury, making the case for increased men's health funding.

Our major men's groups were all on board – including Men's Sheds, Movember, Dads in Distress, Australian Men's Health Forum. They beavered for months producing their carefully analysed funding strategies.

Finally, the government called a zoom meeting to announce the outcome. The men eagerly came on board, waiting to see what on their wish list would win the big bucks.

The moment arrived. The government spokesperson unashamedly announced the Labor government's decision. Zero new funding. Not a single dollar to add to the pittance already received by a couple of the key organisations.

A few months later, when the 2024-25 budget was announced, it emerged the government had allocated over $160 million to women's health.

That's exactly what we would expect from Albanese's anti-male Labor government which has spent the last two years pushing through legislation and regulations designed to promote women and damage men. Endless money for feminist projects – like the $4.7 billion just announced for family and sexual violence projects demonising men. There were the draconian changes to the Family Law Act which removed children's rights to care by both parents after divorce and new legislation, currently before parliament, giving more family assets to alleged victims of violence.

Men make it onto Labor's agenda only as targets for social engineering – witness the new push to wipe out toxic masculinity with a $3.5 million project to "combat harmful gender stereotypes online."

Surely this feminist-led mob might now be considering whether this male bashing might one day bring them undone. Look at what happened to the Democrats. The male vote played a major role in Trump's historic victory – with big swings from Hispanic and Black men, and also younger male voters.

Kamala Harris appears to have failed in her efforts to win the Presidency; at least in part because American men have had enough.

For months leading up to the election, the media was full of stories about the Democrat's Man Problem, as polls revealed what was widely touted as the biggest gender gap in history.

It was mighty entertaining to watch the panic as Democrats realised the men they had ignored and denigrated for decades might rob them of the chance of retaining power. They hadn't a clue how to deal with the problem. We saw former president Barack Obama sneering at black men for not being man enough to accept a woman as president. Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz embarked on a media blitz designed to woo male voters, only to attract widespread derision when he struggled to load his gun in a pheasant hunt. And Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff's efforts to "redefine masculinity" were derailed by revelations he had an affair with his kids' nanny and had been accused of hitting an ex-girlfriend.