Democrats’ Green New Deal will keep the poor…poor, and the rich…rich!

The economic realities of wealthy countries, and for developing economies, are that they require the security of an electricity supply at the most cost-effective possible prices to develop their electricity-intensive goods-producing industries.

Societies can raise their economic growth rates and living standards in a modern competitive global economy. Producing continuous and uninterruptable electricity at the lowest, most efficient, cost-effective price with the security of supply is the biggest employment-generating decision developing country policymakers can make.

Interestingly, the three primary objectives of developing countries are poverty alleviation, reducing inequality, and raising standards of living. These objectives can only be achieved by maintaining a high rate of economic growth, thereby reducing levels of unemployment and raising the standard of living. Electricity is a necessary but not a sufficient condition for economic growth.

Electricity must be controlled and available on demand by society. Of the six electrical generation methods, occasionally generated electricity from wind and solar, have severe demand limitations when compared with the reliable, continuous, and uninterruptable electricity from hydro, nuclear, coal, and natural gas power plants.

If electricity generation is intermittent, variable, or unreliable like wind and solar, it is necessary to have a 100% backup supply of continuous electricity available on immediate demand.

Of the three fossil fuels, coal and natural gas are often used as the fuel for power generating plants, but crude oil, that 3rd fossil fuel, on the otherhand, is rarely used to generate electricity. However, the derivatives manufactured from raw crude oil are the basis of more than 6,000 products in our society that did not exist 200 years ago.

Developing countries must raise their economic growth rate by ensuring a sustainable, secure, dispatchable electricity supply at the lowest financial and economic cost.

Policymakers seem to be oblivious to reality that all six methods of generating electricity from hydro, coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar are ALL based on the components and equipment that are made with PRODUCTS made from the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.

The anti-fossil-fuel agendas of "net zero", the "green new deal", and the 1,000's of non-government organizations (NGO's), have no substitute for those same fossil fuels to maintain the supply chain of the more than 6,000 products of modern man's materialistic demands.

Ridding the world of fossil fuel usage would eliminate electricity, i.e., elimination of insulation, wiring, computers, ventilation, etc., etc.

Eradicating the world of fossil fuel usage would also restrict the supply chain of products and transportation fuels, resulting in:

Grounding 20,000 commercial aircraft,

Grounding more than 50,000 military aircraft,

Grounding 23,000 private planes in the world,

Leaving the 50,000 merchant ships and 33 million pleasure boats tied up at docks, and

Discontinuing the military and space programs!

Interestingly, nobody ever uses crude oil in its "raw black tar" format, but once it's put through the refinery processes, human ingenuity has been able to use those manufactured oil derivatives to benefit mankind. The population growth occurred as a result of the more than 6,000 products in today's society that are based on the oil derivatives manufactured from that black raw crude oil, the same products that did not exist before the 1800's.

Today, the health and well-being of humanity is heavily dependent on those products from fossil fuels that support our materialistic society.