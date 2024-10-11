Abortion is a fundamental human rights issue

The right to abortion is a human rights issue that no government agency, courts, local and state legislators, or anyone else has the right to violate or impede in any shape or form. It is a fundamental right that every woman must be free to exercise with impunity, in consultation with her doctor only, who acts based on his/her professional ethics and responsibility. The right to abortion, or, as Vice President Harris put it in her debate with Donald Trump, "a woman's right to make decisions about her own body," is an unquestionable human right and may be the most critical issue discussed in the 2024 election campaign. It is a significant issue of bodily autonomy, which extends not only to abortion but to the right of people with disabilities to control what happens to their bodies, the choice to participate in organ donation, and the right to keep medical decisions private.

Moreover, it is a significant issue in healthcare; pregnancy complications such as placental abruption can be life-threatening, and abortion is the only way to save the life of the pregnant woman. Pre-existing health conditions can be severely worsened during pregnancy, even causing death. It is a women's rights issue-among the right to vote, the right to free movement, and the right to live free of violence. And yet, during his presidency, Trump hand-selected three Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade and supported states enacting abortion bans with no restrictions, including incest and rape.

The Republicans' Moral Bankruptcy on Women's Rights The Republican Party's obsession with abortion and, as a consequence, forced pregnancy knows no bounds. Each year, approximately 700 minors in the state of Michigan, for example, must acquire a parent's consent or a judge's order to obtain an abortion. In 2022, Michiganders were guaranteed access to abortion under the state's Constitution – but state law still requires parental consent for people under the age of 18 who seek abortions. As Bridge Michigan observes, this consent requirement – dating back to 1991 – "forces some young people to face abusive parents and others to go to court to obtain a 'judicial bypass' waiver instead."

A March 36-page ACLU report, In Harm's Way: How Michigan's Forced Parental Consent for Abortion Law Hurts Young People, points out that "When a young person does not involve a parent, it is often rooted in concern for their safety and well-being. One healthcare provider said a young client told her, 'I can't tell my parents because they will literally beat me, kick me out, and I'll be on the street.'"

Moreover, many young people do not have access to a parent or legal guardian, which compels them to go through the judicial bypass process, where they face an array of logistical hurdles, "including finding an attorney, scheduling and attending hearings, taking time off school, and securing transportation to and from the court." In short, this reactionary and archaic law threatens the health and safety of young people, and it should be immediately repealed in every state where it is enforced to ensure young people's safety and dignity.

The Horrific Implications of the Abortion Ban There are many heart-wrenching stories about many young women who sought abortions but ended up dying because of inaccessibility to a normal abortion under the supervision of a doctor. In Georgia, the deaths of Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller have been attributed to the state's recently overturned abortion ban. Thurman died of sepsis; she had received an abortion out-of-state but had not fully expelled the fetal tissue, which required a dilation and curettage (D&C) that Georgia had criminalized with few exceptions. Miller similarly did not fully expel the fetal tissue after taking abortion pills and died from a lethal combination of painkillers after suffering in pain for days as her children watched.

According to her family, Miller declined to see a doctor "due to the current legislation on pregnancies and abortions." The families of Thurman and Miller, as well as many pro-choice advocates, have blamed their deaths on the state's restrictive bans. And while on September 30, Fulton County Superior Judge Robert C. I. McBurney overturned the state's heavily restrictive six-week abortion ban, the Supreme Court could issue a stay on the ruling, putting the six-week ban back in place.

According to ProPublica, Georgia's four Planned Parenthood clinics have since been flooded with calls to schedule appointments, including from women in neighboring states where restrictive bans are still in place. While Republican governor Brian Kemp railed against the ruling, stating "…the will of Georgians and their representatives has been overruled by the personal beliefs of one judge," the flood of appointments clearly demonstrates that the restrictive law is not the will of the people most affected, but solely of the predominantly chauvinist male lawmakers who will never have to face the decision about their own bodily autonomy.

I firmly stand with the women of Georgia and strongly support the ruling of Judge McBurney, who firmly stated in his ruling, "The Court finds that, until the pregnancy is viable, a woman's right to make decisions about her body and her health remains private and protected, i.e., remains her business and her business alone."

Fueling Other Regressive Policies

What is even more troubling is that many politicians and anti-choice activists are using their anti-abortion stance to fuel other regressive policies, such as child marriage. Last year, in a debate in Wyoming over ending child marriage, the state's Republican Party promoted 'analysis' from Capitol Watch for Wyoming Families, which stated, "Marriage is the only institution in Wyoming Statute designed to keep a child's father and mother living under the same roof and cooperating in the raising of any children that they, together, conceive... Since young men and women may be physically capable of begetting and bearing children before the age of 16, marriage MUST remain open to them for the sake of those children [emphasis added]."

Shameless GOP legislators are more concerned about the home lives of theoretical, future children rather than the living, breathing children who may be pregnant as victims of sexual abuse and whose parents fail them by forcing them into a marriage they are not emotionally ready for or may not even want.