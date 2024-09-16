Fines, crimes and a big white kangaroo

With a Queensland State election looming and a federal poll in the wind, I've already made my mind up like thousands of other electors. The news polls clearly show many won't be swayed by the billions of cash splash dollars the Labor Governments say is to help with burgeoning cost of living pressures which they have largely created.

We know it's just adding to huge deficits which would be much more massive if it weren't for lucrative royalties and taxes on the much maligned mining industry responsible for the bulk of government income streams.

The cash splash is like a magician's sleight of hand - now you see it, now you don't. It's ultimately our money, robbing Peter to pay Paul (or Gina to pay Jim), before it's gone again the next time we fill the car, purchase groceries or pay the quarterly power bills. ($300 grants for everyone including billionaires doesn't come close to offsetting the $1000 our annual bills have risen since PM Albo promised us that they would drop by $275 about 100 times during the last election campaign).

Advertisement



Apparently that was just "aspirational", but my main gripe at this stage is with Queensland Premier Steven 'Giggles' Miles. His very generous 50 cent public Translink fares have raised the ire of regional residents who rightly think they are subsidising their Southeast Queensland cousins.

We recently made a short trip to collect our son and daughter in law and drop them at the nearest railway station where they paid a 50 cent Go Card fare to Brisbane, enroute to the International Airport to visit our ancestral home of Denmark and other European nations.

Had I known, I could have paid $300 for a limousine to take them direct to the airport, thrown in a bottle of bubbly, and still saved money.

How so? Well I was pinged by the police for the crime of driving a few km/hr over the unposted limit of 50 km/hr. I wasn't driving a stolen car, high on drugs, or doing 100 km/hour over the limit, but around the same day, I'm sure others were.

So I sent the following email to the Honourable Mr. Miles:

Dear Premier,

Advertisement



I am writing to you to inform you of an example of what I regard as pure revenue raising by your Queensland Police which seems completely at odds with the news of serious crime we are confronted with daily, and which will no doubt be a major issue in the coming State elections, along with escalating cost of living pressures. We continually see and hear of major youth crime, often by repeat offenders, domestic violence, arson, car thefts and road incidents involving drivers often high on drugs driving at high speeds, usually in stolen cars. This must obviously place a strain on limited police resources. That is why I was very surprised to receive a traffic infringement notice….in the mail yesterday with a fine of $322 "for exceeding the speed limit by less than 11km/hr." My alleged speed was 58km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone, and this occurred at 13.08 pm not on a short narrow street or cul de sac …but a wide interconnecting thoroughfare several km long. I entered it via a side street and assumed the speed limit would be 60km/hr. I even saw the police SUV off the side of the road, looked at my speedo and thought I was well within the limit. There was hardly any other traffic at that time and I would assert that I certainly was not driving dangerously or putting anyone else at risk. With the serious crime issues mentioned above, it's incredible that police resources could be diverted to sitting hours - possibly all day - on a suburban street with probably little or no major accident history in the hope of catching normally law-abiding motorists a few km over the limit. My own personal driving record dating back more than 60 years involves very few infringements and nothing more serious than the incident outlined here. I would not be alone in noting that speed camera vehicles are often practically obscured by trees, on downhill slopes and placed near where speed limits change up or down, which does nothing to slow motorists down, rather than catch them out and boost State coffers. By all means catch serious offenders and dangerous drivers, but not those straying over the limit by a few km/hr who would be driving more dangerously if their eyes were continually diverted to their speedometers… A good policy would involve you and Police Minister Mark Ryan instructing police to concentrate on major crime including major road infringements…

I haven't received a reply but if I ever do it will probably be along the lines that speed kills, every km over the limit is a potential killer, I was putting the lives of my passenger(s) at risk…. Yeah right, just keep the cost-of-living relief coming and maybe invest in some actual speed limit signs on major suburban roads, mate!

I could count the speeding fines since I received my first licence at age 17 on one hand, and I've owned plenty of fast cars. But one incident in particular was almost worth it for the laughs it has raised over the years.

I'll share an excerpt from my memoir, Don't Call Me Nev: