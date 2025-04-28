The Great Barrier Reef keeps on living

It's a living thing,what a terrible thing to lose….

When the Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) recorded their big hit back in the '70s they could have been referring to the Great Barrier Reef, although frontman Jeff Lynne insists it was really just about lost love.

The fate of our greatest natural wonder remains a hot topic here and overseas but if the climate change doomsayers were correct with their monotonous predictions, it would have been dead many years ago. Unfortunately, some potential overseas visitors are under the impression that it is in fact dead or dying, thanks to misinformed proclamations by some group-think scientists and even former US President Barack Obama when he visited Australia back in 2014.

Obama in his usual slow-talking drawl told a mainly youthful audience at the University of Queensland that "the incredible natural glory of the Great Barrier Reef is threatened…"

Hesaid he did not have time to go to the reef then but, "I want to come back, and I want my daughters to be able to come back, and I want them to be able to bring their daughters or sons to visit. And I want that there 50 years from now."

We haven't seen Obama make a return visit to see for himself that the Reef is still there and I imagine he might have his hands full dealing with the latest alarming revelations by United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard about election interference during his term. (She has claimed there is firm evidence of fabricated reports by senior security officials about alleged Russian collusion on behalf of Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential campaign.)

The fate of the Reef is back in the headlines again after the latest report from the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) which some climate catastrophists and media sycophants have seized on. It claims hard coral cover has declined significantly across the Great Barrier Reef, following a record bleaching event in 2024.

Cyclones, associated flooding, and outbreaks of crown-of-thorns starfish have reportedly compounded the impacts, with record coral losses in both the northern and southern regions.

It says the Reef retains higher levels of coral than most others around the world, but faces a "volatile" future. However, the report also states that while coral losses were significant, they came off a high base, with observed coral cover now sitting at "near to long-term average levels".

Oops. I hope Barack is following this and I hope he also reads a recent report in The Australian by scientist Dr Peter Ridd, who had his tenure with James Cook University terminated in 2018. His sacking stemmed from critical comments he made about colleagues and Reef researchers which allegedly breached its code of conduct.

But that hasn't silenced him by any means. Dr Ridd said the latest 2025 statistics on the amount of coral on the Great Barrier Reefshow "the reef is still doing fine despite having six allegedly cataclysmic coral bleaching events in the last decade. There should be no coral at all if those reports were true.