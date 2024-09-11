Has Australia lost its bloody banter? A nation grapples with an identity crisis while cracking a cold one

Picture this: it's a stinking hot arvo in Sydney. The sun's cooking everything like a snag on a BBQ, and you can hear the distant hum of an air-con working overtime. Somewhere in the distance, a tradie cracks open a cold one, and the Southern Cross flutters on the balcony of some bloke's fibro shack. It's a typical Aussie scene – laid-back, no worries, and a touch of sunburn. But hang on a tick – something feels off. Dark clouds are looming, and I'm not talking about the usual summer bushfires. Nah, this is more serious, mate. It's like someone swapped out our VB for a flat schooner of soda water.

The great Australian gag gag

You see, our proud land of laughs – the one that gave the world Kath & Kim, The Castle, and a million Steve Irwin one-liners – is facing a crisis. A few too many folk reckon that Australia, once known for its sharp-tongued banter and willingness to take the piss, has lost the plot. We're talking about a place where not even your best mate was safe from a cheeky jab, and now we're suddenly treating jokes like they're asbestos – too dangerous to touch.

Once, we took the mickey out of anything and everything: politicians, cricket collapses, a busted Ute – all of it was ripe for a laugh. But now? Now it's all "She'll be right" if she's been signed off by HR. Even the great Aussie tall poppy chopping has gone soft, and it feels like everyone's walking on eggshells, afraid that one wisecrack will cause a hashtag storm from the brunching crowd. Hell, you can't even call a bloke a "drongo" without someone suggesting sensitivity training.

From laughing stock to political correctness on tap

Take a look around. Comedy shows now come with warnings longer than a Bunnings receipt, and there's a hotline for anyone who's a bit miffed about a Chopper Reid joke. Stand-up comics have become like poor buggers at Centrelink, nervously double-checking that their gags won't trigger a Twitter tsunami. It's not that Aussies have stopped being funny, mind you – it's just that every joke comes with a PowerPoint presentation and a disclaimer, like it's some bloody government tender.

Remember when The Footy Show was a national treasure? Back then, the sledging was fierce, and no one walked off crying. Now even on the footy field, sledging's got the bite of a soggy meat pie. It's all about "respectful discourse" instead of ripping into your opponent's bad haircut. And don't get me started on cricket – where's the fun in an Ashes series if you can't tell the Poms they're batting like blindfolded wombats?

The worst part? If you do manage to get a laugh, you're expected to apologize for it straight after – just in case someone wasn't in on the joke. Even our pub banter's gone downhill. You used to be able to roast your mate at the bar for blowing his week's wages on a horse with three legs. Now, you're more likely to get a lecture on responsible gambling and an email about "inclusive language."

Boomers vs. Avocados: the generational crackup

You could be forgiven for thinking that the younger crowd – the ones with their kombucha, quinoa, and complicated dietary requirements – are to blame for the drought in Aussie humour. "They don't understand sarcasm!" the Boomers cry into their decaf flat whites. "They reckon satire's something you buy at the markets!" But to be fair dinkum, the young mob are just as funny as the old timers. It's just that they've replaced knockabout humour with memes, TikToks, and some pretty weird ironic stuff that leaves the rest of us scratching our heads.

But let's face it – we've all gone a bit soft. Aussies used to laugh at life's hard knocks, but now we're more likely to send a strongly worded email to the ABC because Bluey got too cheeky. Humour's become a minefield, and comedians are like roo shooters tiptoeing through it, trying not to set off another outrage from the online masses.

Globalisation and the death of dinky-di