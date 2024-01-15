The golden state of California is turning brown without continuous electricity

As a resident of California for more than 6 decades, the availability of continuously generated electricity in California is deteriorating and will be getting worse!

The "Green New Deal" and "Net Zero" policies in California that are supported by Governor Newsom and the Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has led to the States' most expensive electricity and fuel prices in America, and increasingly high cost of living, housing, and transportation, coupled with an increase in crime, smash-and-grab robberies, homelessness, pollution, and congestion that has caused many tax-paying residents and companies to exodus California to more affordable cities and states.

California's net move-out numbers of residents in 2022 alone, was more than 343,000 people that left California - the highest exodus of any state in the U.S.

The California Policy Institute counted more than 237 businesses that have left the state since 2005. Among these businesses were eleven Fortune 1000 companies, inclusive of AT&T, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron.

The U.S. Department of Energy recently made a startling admission. U.S. electricity demand is going to double by 2050, and meeting that soaring demand is going to require the equivalent of building 300 Hoover Dams.

The last California Nuclear Power Plant at Diablo Canyon, a 2.2 GW plant generating continuous uninterruptable electricity, is projected to close soon.

In nameplate only, it would take 1,000 2.2MW wind turbines to generate 2.2 GW, but THEN, it's only intermittent electricity vs. the continuous uninterruptable electricity from Diablo demanded by the California economy !!!

As a result of the "Green New Deal" and "Net Zero" policies, and renewables of wind and solar stations built at the expense of taxpayer dollars, California now imports more electric power than any other US state, more than twice the amount in Virginia, the USA's second largest importer of electric power. California typically receives between one-fifth and one-third of its electricity supply from outside of the state.

Power prices are rocketing into the stratosphere and, even before winter drives up demand, we are being deprived of continuous electricity in a way that was unthinkable barely a decade ago. But such is life when you attempt to run the economy on sunshine and breezes.

Further, these so-called "green" electricity sources of wind and solar are not clean, green, renewable or sustainable. They also endanger wildlife.

In California, the economy depends on affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner electricity and fuels. Unfortunately, policymakers are driving up California's electric and gas prices, and California now has the highest electricity and fuel prices in the nation. Those high energy prices are contributing to the pessimistic business sentiment. California's emission mandates have done an excellent job of increasing the cost of electricity, products, and fuels to its citizens.

It's becoming increasingly obvious that these supposed "green" alternative methods of generating electricity won't work – especially as demands for electricity are projected to double by 2050 due to AI, charging of EV's, data centers, government-mandated electric heating and cooking, and charging grid-backup batteries. Intermittent electricity from wind and solar cannot power modern nations.

These "green" wind and solar projects primarily exist because they are financed with taxpayer money, i.e., disguised from taxpayers as "Government Subsidies".