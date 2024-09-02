Support Us!

Reliable renewables exist off-planet. Can they be 'harvested'?

By Geoff Carmody - posted Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Could solar and wind be made reliable, always-on, power sources? An evaluation of all energy supply options should include answering this question.

Australia's in a growing energy reliability and cost of living mess. Attempting rushed renewables is already a growing cost of living disaster. More's to come.

'Harvested' on Earth, solar and wind are intermittent, weather-dependent, 'unreliables'. More reliability, via extra generation, battery storage, and new transmission lines, is very expensive.

Many reject ground-based nuclear power as a low-emissions, 24/7, option. That leaves gas, diesel, and coal as available base-load and 'peaker' power options. All are much-needed now.

Ironically, as a big gas exporter, we'll soon import gas to offset expected power supply shortfalls. Discouraging or banning more locally-produced gas contributes to this situation.

How could 'renewables' like solar and wind powerbe made 24/7 'reliables'? Think off-planet. That's where these 'renewables' ultimately come from.

If usable solar and wind power is sourced from 'harvesters' located sufficiently far off-planet, it might be 24/7. No day or night. No terrestrial weather. No seasons. Always 'on'.

The Sun is a huge, long-lived, dispatchable power battery. We just have to find the best way to plug into it. Its past life was essential for the emergence all life on Earth. It's about middle-aged now. Its future life extends way beyond future Earth-based human existence.

It's now a source of inexhaustible, more-or-less steady, solar radiation and solar wind power. This reflects nuclear fusion, from hydrogen to helium variants, in the Sun's massive gravity core.

Could this really be 'harvested' off-planet, transmitted to Earth, and distributed to end-users? In principle, yes. In practice, doing so probably would be very expensive. We should find out.

The catch is the same problem – cost – bedevilling unreliable Earth-based solar and wind. It would probably be even more expensive, and more insecure, than Earth-based 'unreliables'.

Why?

About the Author

Geoff Carmody is Director, Geoff Carmody & Associates, a former co-founder of Access Economics, and before that was a senior officer in the Commonwealth Treasury. He favours a national consumption-based climate policy, preferably using a carbon tax to put a price on carbon. He has prepared papers entitled Effective climate change policy: the seven Cs. Paper #1: Some design principles for evaluating greenhouse gas abatement policies. Paper #2: Implementing design principles for effective climate change policy. Paper #3: ETS or carbon tax?

