Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The job's in front of them

By Geoff Carmody - posted Monday, 2 September 2024

Incoming governments are like the person with the wheelbarrow.

They have the job in front of them. What to do?

They can only use levers that governments control directly.

Advertisement

On other stuff, they can talk and wring their hands. As we've seen, they do this a lot.

Getting the horse before the cart, what policy objectives should they aim for?

On law and order, stop domestic disobedience and violence. Improve domestic safety.

Stop bleating about 'cost of living'. Do something. Stop unreliables pushing up power prices.

Stop the boats and refugee tourist flights. Be up-front about what they're actually doing.

Ensure domestic policy promotes higher living standards. Plenty to do here. Examples:

Advertisement

Labour market

Above all, try to ensure all those wanting to work are employed, and working the hours they want to work. That means promoting a wage-flexible labour market. There's nothing so unproductive as an unemployed person wanting work. Economy-wide, living standards depend on this.

In a post-pandemic world, as supply chain restrictions dissipate, a wage-flexible labour market will become paramount. We only have two real-world choices. We can ensure wages are flexible. Or we must accept employment will be flexible.

The former supports higher overall employment and overall living standards.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

3 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Geoff Carmody is Director, Geoff Carmody & Associates, a former co-founder of Access Economics, and before that was a senior officer in the Commonwealth Treasury. He favours a national consumption-based climate policy, preferably using a carbon tax to put a price on carbon. He has prepared papers entitled Effective climate change policy: the seven Cs. Paper #1: Some design principles for evaluating greenhouse gas abatement policies. Paper #2: Implementing design principles for effective climate change policy. Paper #3: ETS or carbon tax?

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Geoff Carmody

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 3 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy