Why do some people choose alternative medicine for their cancer treatment?

To set the scene of my article, I holistically cured myself of an aggressive breast cancer and am still going strong and clear over 10 years down the track. I wrote about this several months back on this platform. I did get a few responses and all were negative, negative in a way that surprised me.

I wrote about environmental toxicity as the major driver of the explosion of cancer in our modern world, and made suggestions for broadscale public health screening for these toxins in order to create a databank from which better medical treatments could be developed. People appeared frightened and weirdly angry that there could be other methods than mainstream medicine used to maintain good health. I find this an important topic to explore.

I'm back writing now on the impetus of the story of Elle Macpherson's similar medical choices for her cancer care, which have been very aggressively slammed by the medical profession as seen in all of the Australian major media outlets. That well-used, and intentionally debate-silencing word, has been used yet again, "quackery", and always accompanied by the adjective of "dangerous!".

When I responded in support of Elle stating my similar decision in the comment section on the online Australian newspaper, the moderators totally censored me…Wow…what does that even mean? There currently is a very strong censoring trend being used to create inordinate pressure to NOT investigate the possibility that there are other methods of maintaining good health rather than purely the conventional medical model.

I would also like to share that shortly after I had my incredible success with clearing my own cancer status, I chose to share what I had discovered to be effective cancer destroying protocols with the world. That is the right thing to do after all, isn't it? I called all the large, well known cancer foundations, institutes and research centres in Australia. I was told by the cancer council that they get lots of calls like mine where people describe these seemingly miraculous recoveries by using alternative medicine.

After multiple phone calls and emails, I very surprisingly was only contacted by one of the cancer research groups. I told my story, was invited to one of their presentations on breast cancer research at the RBWH, but my personal input went nowhere…no interest or action to this present day. Lack of research grant money I'd assume was the cause of this lack of follow up, as these scientists are all very intent on discovering cancer cures. Obviously, all research areas demand adequate funds to be deployed in order to do this.

So, what I can say right now with confidence, as the person securing this seemingly impossible cancer cure for myself? To start with, it is not rocket science to advise ill people to improve their diets, take selective high quality supplements, stay calm, get proper sleep and avoid toxic substances. Anyone who wishes to dispute any of this please be specific about your concerns in the comments and not just offer generic criticism, as that obviously takes this important conversation nowhere, just shuts it down on repeat, which is what is happening online and in person right now on this topic.

The argument that holistic health protocols are a veritable death trap is all becoming extremely tedious and ridiculous. No statistics support these statements when applied to the holistic practices that show scientific rigour. "Follow the science" will show this to be true.

There are an alarming number of attacks now on holistic medicine on the internet and many of the world's most prolific accomplished and scientifically based natural health practitioners have been periodically either heavily censored or algorithmically buried. The Natural Health website greenmedinfo.com is a prime example. This site presents the most extensive library of scientific research and discussion on a vast array of topics, both of conventional and alternative health, all in the one spot. Now why would that need to be buried? Good question since "the science" is indeed there, so what is the actual threat here? What is the "danger"?

The majority of botanical substances and minerals that are being utilised as supplements in alternative cancer care by skilled natural health practitioners have high level research behind them, and many have over 25 centuries of anecdotal cultural use. As an example, there have been nearly 3000 research papers published just on the therapeutic power of turmeric. The extraordinarily long real-world timeline for the many herbs that are still being used by entire countries of people to heal a battery of health conditions, including cancer, is to be applauded and not medically nuked.

The medical profession needs to have a hard look at its own patch before it denigrates the entire alternative health profession so summarily. What is needed is a strong focus on known efficacious natural health protocols in cancer research so that we can all move forward with far more good outcomes and far less deaths. Isn't that surely what we are all after?

By comparison, and talking about the "dangerous" tag, let's look at how "safe and effective" and properly clinically trialled the conventional medical toolbox actually is. Statistics show that the number of adverse drug reactions in the EU and US annually is huge, yet this is never mentioned in these broadscale and hysterical alternative medicine attacks.