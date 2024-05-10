Cancer is not just bad luck

I am a 'cancer survivor'. I achieved this not by surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, but by starving the cancer of the toxins I had been feeding it until it shrivelled up and died.

Over ten years ago, I was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer. According to my surgeon, this was just my 'bad luck' – a random event. Apparently one in six women in my street will also experience the same bad luck. And across both genders, one in three people will get some type of cancer diagnosis during their lifetime. The doctors will tell them it is just 'bad luck'. But is it?

I'm a physiotherapist and I've studied natural medicine. I have a huge interest in the well being of the human body. With this background, I strongly believed that my cancer was not caused by 'bad luck' but by something else.

At the time of my diagnosis, I decided I needed to know exactly why I had cancer, so I did a detailed self-analysis of my own life and lifestyle. I charted details of where I had grown up and lived, my diet over the years, products that I used on my body and in my house, my dental hygiene, my stress levels, my medical history, and other factors. I placed many of the items identified in this analysis in a 'toxic' column and determined they were to be avoided at all costs. With professional guidance from a natural cancer specialist based in South Africa, I established a strict avoidance regime, practised those specialised healing protocols based on the most up-to-date scientific research and significantly improved my diet and lifestyle. There are a number of medically run alternative cancer clinics around the world and these are helping many cancer sufferers on the road to recovery. This doesn't seem to be common knowledge.

On the night before I was due for surgery and much to the shock of many, I decided to forgo medical treatment and make myself a human guinea pig for the environmental toxin paradigm. It took a while, but the tumour progressively disintegrated. Today, it's gone.

How did I do this? First I changed my diet, sourcing as much of my diet from organic food as I could. I juiced organic products 4 times daily for the first 2 years. My diet was almost entirely plant-based for the first 2 year as well. I was using the China Study as my solid reference point.

I also used Ayurvedic, Chinese and Western medicinal herbs, removed dental amalgams, used botanical products as toxin removers, and only organic body products and cleaning products.

To this I added mild daily exercise and a positive mindset, plus short sessions of full body sun exposure on every sunny day to optimise my Vitamin D levels. No sunscreen was allowed. This has been backed up by recent solid data stating the importance of vitamin D in cancer prevention/management and the ugly side of sunscreens.

I fully recovered from an aggressive cancer by repudiating an unquestioning acceptance of surgical and medical treatment and using common sense, with expert help, to isolate the cause of the cancer and remove it. I stopped feeding the beast and it went away! It is the toxic elements of our specific environments that cause cancers. These toxins are ubiquitous, yet still mostly controllable. We simply have to know which toxins to avoid.

I want to make it very clear that I'm not denouncing the medical profession. Without medical research, we would be denied the advances in the quality of life, good health and longevity we enjoy today and the improvements of the future. As a doctor friend said recently, modern medicine has still not unraveled the 'why' of many health conditions and remains very much in the dark, especially with cancer.

The Industrial Age has seen the public become unwittingly doused by a myriad of industrial chemicals approved as 'safe'. Many of these chemicals have since been found to be carcinogenic. Exposure to just small amounts of the growing multitude of chemicals is ultimately lethal.

The May 2013 edition of the Journal of Adolescent Health (USA) reported, under the heading Exposure to Chemicals and Radiation During Childhood and Risk for Cancer Later in Life: