Are Americans ready for Kamala Harris's California cost-hiking, business-killing policies?

For years, California has been getting excessive press coverage for that States' high cost of living, and the most expensive electricity and fuel prices in America, and for the States' increasingly high cost of living, housing, and transportation coupled with an increase in crime, smash-and-grab robberies,homelessness, pollution, and congestion that has caused many people and companies to relocate to more affordable cities and states.

California's net move-out numbers of residents in 2022 alone, was more than 343,000 people that left California - the highest exodus of any state in the U.S.

The California Policy Institute counted more than 237 businesses that have left the state since 2005. Among these businesses were eleven Fortune 1000 companies, inclusive of AT&T, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron.

Kamala Harris has a long relationship with California. She became the San Francisco district attorney in 2004. She served two terms in that role from 2004 to 2010. In 2010, she succeeded Jerry Brown as California Attorney General. She was sworn into the role in January 2011 and served until 2017, when she joined the U.S. Senate after being elected in 2016.

Kamala Harris continues to support California's tax-and-spend, overreaching, and economy-crushing policies, and their threats to America's energy, agricultural, economic, employment, living standards and national security future.

California's de-carceration, de-prosecution, and de-policing has led to a toxic mix that has eroded public safety in the Golden State.

The growing number of smash-and-grab robberies on small businesses, has another major associated cost, turning off the desire of shoppers to return to those stores that have been attacked and received press coverage that gets disseminated to others, giving the impression that the safety of the area is deteriorating.

The deterioration of the California lifestyle has led to the "California exodus" that is the ongoing migration of residents and businesses from California to other states or countries.

Electricity

Electricity from solar and wind are specified by the state government, and supported by Harris, to be critical to meeting California's ambitious requirementto switch to 90% carbon-free electricity generation by 2035 and to 100% by 2045. Shockingly, the "green" wind and solar projects primarily exist because they are financed with taxpayer money, i.e., disguised from taxpayers as "Government subsidies".

The "green" electricity policy has resulted in the state continuously shutting down coal, natural gas, and nuclear generating stations that provide continuous uninterruptible electricity in favor of occasionally generated electricity from renewables

However, in spite of the policy and renewable stations built at the expense of taxpayer dollars, otherwise known as Government Subsidies, California now imports more electric power than any other US state, more than twice the amount in Virginia, the USA's second largest importer of electric power. California typically receives between one-fifth and one-third of its electricity supply from outside of the state.

Power prices are rocketing into the stratosphere and, even before winter drives up demand, are being deprived of electricity in a way that was unthinkable barely a decade ago. But such is life when you attempt to run on sunshine and breezes.

Further, these so-called "green" electricity sources of wind and solar are not clean, green, renewable or sustainable. They also endanger wildlife.