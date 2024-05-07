The Life of Zye - who will cry?

Here's a macabre little story that illustrates where humanity is headed - let's call it The Life of Zye even though Zye never had a real name, or a life.

It all began in the usual way, with the coupling of the mum and dad he never knew, which resulted in a cell union or "zygote" and a normal pregnancy. But little Zye wasn't aware of that as the tiny cell grew into an embryo then after about 11 weeks a fetus, which thrived in its warm, cozy environment.

He had his own heartbeat but he was also aware of his mother's rhythmic beat which was as soothing as the music he could sometimes hear and the sound of human voices after about six months in the womb.

Life seemed good, even though human "experts" seem divided on when that life or "personhood" actually began. Wikipedia presents a confusing word salad on the topic:

There are differences of opinion as to the precise time when human personhoodbegins and the nature of that status. The issue arises in a number of fields including science, religion, philosophy, and law, and is most acute in debates relating to abortion, stem cell research, reproductive rights, and fetal rights….

Discussions of the beginning of personhood may be framed in terms of when 'life begins' ….others argue that the question of when personhood begins is not interchangeable with the question of when human life begins.Similarly, 'human being' and 'person' need not be synonyms…"

Zye was blissfully unaware of debates over the sanctity of life versus the rights of a woman to control her own body including through late term abortions.

But all that came to a sudden end one fateful night when his mother decided to terminate her pregnancy apparently without feticide which involves injecting a chemical into the fetus to ensure its death before delivery.

His small world was literally turned upside down with sudden contractions pushing him down the birth canal and into the bright lights of an operating theatre in our supposedly civilised world.

He couldn't understand what was said as he gasped his first breaths and started crying:

"Get him out of here before he upsets the mother…

"But doctor, he's alive …"