Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The Life of Zye - who will cry?

By John Mikkelsen - posted Monday, 26 August 2024

Here's a macabre little story that illustrates where humanity is headed - let's call it The Life of Zye even though Zye never had a real name, or a life.

It all began in the usual way, with the coupling of the mum and dad he never knew, which resulted in a cell union or "zygote" and a normal pregnancy. But little Zye wasn't aware of that as the tiny cell grew into an embryo then after about 11 weeks a fetus, which thrived in its warm, cozy environment.

He had his own heartbeat but he was also aware of his mother's rhythmic beat which was as soothing as the music he could sometimes hear and the sound of human voices after about six months in the womb.

Advertisement

Life seemed good, even though human "experts" seem divided on when that life or "personhood" actually began. Wikipedia presents a confusing word salad on the topic:

There are differences of opinion as to the precise time when human personhoodbegins and the nature of that status. The issue arises in a number of fields including science, religion, philosophy, and law, and is most acute in debates relating to abortion, stem cell research, reproductive rights, and fetal rights….

Discussions of the beginning of personhood may be framed in terms of when 'life begins' ….others argue that the question of when personhood begins is not interchangeable with the question of when human life begins.Similarly, 'human being' and 'person' need not be synonyms…"

Zye was blissfully unaware of debates over the sanctity of life versus the rights of a woman to control her own body including through late term abortions.

But all that came to a sudden end one fateful night when his mother decided to terminate her pregnancy apparently without feticide which involves injecting a chemical into the fetus to ensure its death before delivery.

His small world was literally turned upside down with sudden contractions pushing him down the birth canal and into the bright lights of an operating theatre in our supposedly civilised world.

Advertisement

He couldn't understand what was said as he gasped his first breaths and started crying:

"Get him out of here before he upsets the mother…

"But doctor, he's alive …"

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

4 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

John Mikkelsen is a long term journalist, former regional newspaper editor, now freelance writer formerly of Gladstone in CQ, but now in Noosa. He is also the author of Amazon Books memoir Don't Call Me Nev.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by John Mikkelsen

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of John Mikkelsen
Article Tools
Comment 4 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy