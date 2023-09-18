Fatima Payman: eyeing the Lodge?

An unknown politician until 2022 and virtually unknown until as late as January 2024, Fatima Payman is the toast of political pundits, particularly since she crossed the floor to join the Greens' motion to recognize the state of Palestine. She has appointed Glenn Druery her chief of staff.

Now, every political commentator whether left or right, is looking at her while she eyes the biggest of jobs down under. Will it be the Greens voters to deliver Australia its first Muslim Prime Minister?

No matter how implausible it may seem, the answer is, hypothetically YES.

In recent weeks, the ongoing war in Gaza has played a significant role in shaping the politics here in Australia, particularly, the spectacular falling out of Senator Fatima Payman and the Albo camp. Not even the 'kid glove' treatment by the Labor party of the rebel senator was enough to dissuade her from leaving the party and show how weak the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was against the rising star politician who many emulate with gusto among the migrant communities in Australia.

Add to this – the new political group – the Muslim Vote who have shown excellent dexterity in mobilizing their grassroots members, are now getting ready to challenge the political equilibrium down under.

Many on the right have written them off as another cloud which will blow away, without much political rain. I believe their analysis is poorly conceived.

In my view, if those at the forefront are shrewd enough to unite for the Muslim vote, pushing the young voters going (mostly Green) to cross party lines (if and when needed), we may not only see 'raining cats and dogs', we may be hit with hail of tennis ball size.

The Greens, who started it all, with what their critics would call a political stunt, a resolution to recognize the state of Palestinian, may have to lick their own wounds come election result of 2025. Having seen the success of the Muslim vote movement in the recent British elections, the Greens are now pleading with the Muslim vote to leave the seat of Wills and the Senate, practically for them to fight off Labor.

The Fatima Frankenstein (figuratively speaking) they managed to create to hurt Labor, has come back to haunt them. So, it should.

Showing the way to other migrant groups, the hardworking Muslim vote, mostly made up of migrant background, by all means, should themselves take charge and sit at the wheel to wield power.

While I would not have done the way Senator Fatima Payman has done her politics in the recent four weeks, her unparalleled display of courage of her convictions, may well become a perennial source of inspiration to others in the migrant communities aspiring to choose the business of politics.

Yes, 'business' because, whether we like it or not, politics today is a little different to just serving the nation.