The Voice will sink Australia to be ruled by two powers: the Voice and the Commonwealth

By now you would have been bombarded with so much of gobbledygook around the Voice that you would be thinking ‘what the hell is going on?’

And to be safe, like all Australians, you would be inclined to, by default, err on the side of caution and vote ‘No’ on October 14.

And you will be doing the right thing, absolutely.

After listening to the protagonists of the Yes camp and reading of, the Uluru Statement in full and other related documents, I am more apprehensive about the victory of the Yes camp as I explain below.

‘Yes’ will divide Australia for good

I believe the victory of the Yes campaign has the potential to divide Australia forever; plunging it into a legal warzone dotted with constitutional and legal deadlocks, ruled by two powers – the Voice and the Commonwealth.

The Voice as advisory body is unnecessary

There are myriads of advisors paid big fat salaries to advise on Indigenous affairs to governments at all levels.

The Voice will be providing advice, and work with the army of advisors the governments and politicians already employ.

The Voice website says it will work alongside existing organisations and traditional structures.

Clearly, the Voice will be an unnecessary, costly, advisory body with constitutional status and thus permanent.

The Voice is NOT about Indigenous recognition

The demand for the Voice was first made by the Indigenous leaders in the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart.

I believe, The Voice is NOT about recognition of Indigenous people in the constitution. It is about power; it is about rights; it is about sovereignty “never ceded.”