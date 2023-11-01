Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

A fragile hope: diplomatic drive for Gaza ceasefire

By Vince Hooper - posted Tuesday, 18 June 2024

The recent diplomatic efforts led by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and backed by the UN aim to secure a ceasefire and facilitate a hostage release and exchange deal in Gaza, a region still engulfed in brutal conflict. This marks multiple visits to the Middle East within eight months, underscoring the urgency of the situation. However, the implications of these efforts extend far beyond the immediate conflict, affecting regional dynamics and key players, notably Iran.

US diplomatic mission

Antony Blinken's visit is focused on promoting a new ceasefire agreement and arranging an exchange of hostages between Israel and Hamas. This initiative reflects the ongoing commitment of the United States to mediate and find a resolution to the conflict. It should be vital for Iran to play a direct role in mediating peace as well.

Implications for Iran

Iran's interests are intricately linked to the outcome of the Gaza conflict. Historically, Iran has supported Hamas, providing financial, military, and political assistance. The success or failure of diplomatic efforts in Gaza could impact Iran's regional influence, diplomatic relations, and domestic politics. Instability in Gaza may pose security challenges for Iran and influence its strategic calculations so a ceasefire is also be in Iran's interests too. Moreover, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, given Iran's longstanding support for the Palestinian cause, could prompt Tehran to prioritize humanitarian assistance, blending strategic and humanitarian motives. Iran perhasps should be directly involved in ceasefire negotiations [?].

Advertisement

Political landscape in Israel

The resignation of Benny Gantz from Israel's war cabinet has introduced new complications for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Gantz's departure has increased Netanyahu's reliance on ultranationalist ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who strongly oppose any form of ceasefire with Hamas. This is of great concern to peace in the region and beyond.

President Biden's proposal and UN resolution

President Joe Biden has endorsed a three-part plan, which has received approval from the United Nations through a new resolution. The UN resolution, unanimously passed, includes a six-week ceasefire, a significant increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, and a partial exchange of hostages. The goal is to end the hostilities permanently and initiate the reconstruction of Gaza.

Resistance and challenges

Despite the proposed plan and the backing of the UN resolution, both Hamas and Israeli hardliners remain opposed. Hamas demands an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza as a condition for ceasefire, while Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have threatened to dismantle Netanyahu's government if he agrees to any ceasefire.

War crimes allegations against Netanyahu

Prime Minister Netanyahu faces not only political challenges but also serious legal issues. He is under scrutiny for alleged war crimes due to the significant civilian casualties in Gaza by the ICC International Criminal Court. The ongoing conflict has resulted in severe humanitarian consequences, with vast numbers of Palestinian civilians affected. The number of deaths is estimated to be approaching 40 000, mainly civilians. Netanyahu is accused of bearing responsibility for the political, intelligence, and military failures that have led to this devastating situation.

Future implications

Prime Minister Netanyahu faces significant internal and external pressures, fronting the ICC, as well as potential legal challenges and the possibility of new elections. His strategy may involve delaying tactics and leveraging political forums, such as his upcoming address to the U.S. Congress on the 24th of July 2024.

In conclusion, the ongoing conflict in Gaza continues to be a complex interplay of diplomacy, politics, and humanitarian concerns, with no easy resolution in sight, despite the UN's endorsement of a ceasefire plan. The implications for Iran underscore the multifaceted nature of the crisis and its broader regional ramifications. The allegations of war crimes against Netanyahu add another layer of complexity to an already volatile situation. The world needs PEACE! But more importantly, the civilians caught up in the conflict need food, water, shelter and medicines.

Advertisement

 

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  5. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

3 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Dr Vince Hooper is an associate professor at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University, Saudi Arabia.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Vince Hooper

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Vince Hooper
Article Tools
Comment 3 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy