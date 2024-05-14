Net Zero burial of carbon dioxide?

The Queensland Government recently placed a ban on pumping and dumping carbon dioxide into the rocks of the Great Artesian Basin.

This was an event rarely seen – politicians have stumbled onto a sensible energy policy. Burying CO2 would achieve nothing useful – just more futile green waste.

But their ban on Carbon Capture and Underground Storage (CCUS) should be extended to all areas of Queensland, not just this one basin.

Even the blinkered Greens and the TikTok generation should recognise that today's low levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are too close to the red line of death, where all plant life will die (followed by animal life).

Far too much of Earth's limited carbon dioxide has become locked up in massive deposits of coal, limestone, magnesite and chalk, and plants are starving. Greenhouse operators have to pump CO2 into their nurseries to help their plants, and cultivated crops and trees do better where they can breathe heavier-than-air CO2 emitted by nearby power stations burning coal or gas. (Trees near the coal-burning Tarong Power station in Queensland were measured to be growing 20% faster than trees 20 km away from the power station.)

While the human use of coal, oil, gas and limestone has restored some CO2 to the atmosphere it is not enough to allow plants to thrive. Only green fools would add to our problem by burying the gas of life.

Announcing their enlightened ban on CCUS in the GAB, the Queensland Premier said "the unique environmental, agricultural, economic and cultural significance of the Great Artesian Basin is worth protecting".

But surely the flora and fauna of the Great Dividing Range is also worth protecting from the bulldozers clearing roads and sites for wind power stations and preparing for the water-wasting hydrogen industry speculators. Who is protecting our farms, grasslands and woodlands from those promoting suffocating solar blankets? And who is going to save the whales, fishermen and seabirds from dangerous and noisy offshore wind machines?

Will the green destroyers keep pushing until every ridgeline has its regiment of whirling swords and every grassy flat is smothered under plastic panels? Decaying remnants of these green religious monuments will remain like the cold silent Easter Island statues, reminding future generations of the stupidity of this generation of Australians.

Have a look at the disastrous impact of Green Energy Projects on the Natural Environment in Queensland – If a private landowner did this on his own land he would be punished severely. But for the disciples of the Green Energy Religion it seems that anything is OK.

So-called "Greens" are driving all this damage and cost to produce electricity that is intermittent and unreliable. And the worst is yet to come.