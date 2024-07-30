Welcome the warmth

At dawn today (30th July) mid-winter in sunny Queensland, it was zero degrees on the lawn outside our kitchen and the small water tub for our chooks was iced over.

Every morning, as soon as it gets light, Judy puts a winter coat over her jamas, adds gloves, glasses, rubber boots, a beanie and a walking stick (icy grass is very slippery). She then trudges down the hill to check any new-born lambs and then lets the sheep out of their dingo-proof night-camp into their paddock for the day. As soon as they are let out, they dribble into a long line and, led by the wisest old ewe, they wend their way across the frosty flat and then make their way up the hill to the highest point facing the morning sun.

Unlike Green politicians, sheep are not stupid. They know that warm air rises so in winter they camp at the highest point they can find. And in cold mornings, they try to catch the early rising sun.

Here are some Canadian Damara sheep wishing they were in Mexico:

This picture was taken by our friend Helmut Lang in Canada. Can you imagine Canadians being scared by the prospect of a bit more global warming? Has the whole world lost its wits?

Our house was not built by stupid people - we call it "Hilltop" and it faces North – it usually stays above the frost line in winter. And not all residents of Victoria are stupid either – in winter hundreds of them clog up our highways, heading north to follow the sun. Maybe they are like cattle caught in a snow storm - just drifting north before that cold southerly wind blowing icy air up from the Antarctic?

Al Gore and his Green disciples bleat about the imaginary "dangers of global warming". They should check where life flourishes – is it in the equatorial zones or at the icy poles? Are there more people in Nome, Alaska or in Mexico City? And if atmospheric CO2 controls temperature, both places should be about equally warm? Maybe it is the amount of heat received from the sun and not CO2 that is the main driver of global temperatures?

And even if they fear global warming, they do not need to cripple our electricity generators here with their green energy nonsense – they should just move South to the Snowy Mountains; or buy a house facing the Roaring Forties at Cape Grim in Tasmania; or even slip down to Invercargill in New Zealand for a permanent cure for those with a chronic dose of global warming syndrome.

Green Pied Pipers and the lemmings who follow them started the '"Global Warming Scare". These foolish politicians and their alarmist media mates know more about political science than they know about climate science.

As each of their forecasts fail, they change their chant – "global warming" becomes "climate change" then it becomes "wild weather" - all promoted, not by meteorologists, but by propagandists in government media units.

Anyone with an ounce of knowledge about Earth history knows that the Mammoths did not die of heat stroke – they were entombed rapidly in ice. And even Saint Greta should know that the real danger to life on Earth is not global warming but global cooling and the inevitable return of the suffocating ice sheets. Here is what an ancient Scandinavian legend says: