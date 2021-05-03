Immigration: the xenophobia trap

There has been much discussion about the level of immigration into Australia. The political rhetoric is all about limiting the number of new arrivals.

Several countries to our North have done exactly that with potentially disastrous consequences:

Japan's population peaked in 2020 at 128.5 million.

The 2024 forecast is 122.6 million, and the 2100 forecast is 75 million.

South Korea's population will peak in 2024 at 51.7 million.

The 2050 forecast is for 47 million, and the 2100 forecast is for 27 million.

Even China will fall into the same trap:

China's population will peak in 2024 at 1.425 billion.

The 2050 forecast is 1.3 billion, and the 2100 forecast is forecast at 800 million.

Why, you may ask:

In order to maintain the current population, each woman needs to produce 2.1 children in her life.

Current Fertility rates: