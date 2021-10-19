Corruption and autocracy

The war in Ukraine has highlighted the unbearable stench of corruption that prevails in Putin's Russia and around the world. As Bill Browder explains in 'Red Notice', Putin's 'Olycrooks' can steal whatever they like, as long as they give their president a cut.

But the question is: where do they all invest their ill-gotten gains, including Putin? Where else but in our Western democracies of course, the only place where it would be safe! Why invest in Russia, where it might be stolen!

Much of the world's autocrats behave the same way:

Africa

There is not a single country in Africa that is not governed corruptly. More money leaves Africa than is paid in, including the aid donated to its various countries and the cash paid in by the growing diaspora round the world. Botswana used to be the one exception to this, but sadly this is no longer the case.

The Middle East

The only country that is not corrupt is Israel.

Asia and the Pacific

Chinais the same as Russia, perhaps not quite so blatantly corrupt but corrupt all the same.

Indiahas democratic elections, but if one tries to do any kind of business in India one will be expected to pay a bribe. While India's individual states are genuinely democratically elected, much state legislature only operates for fifteen days a year or less. The current prime minister would probably like more authority but doesn't have it as yet. So the jury is out as far as India is concerned.

Other countries in the Asian subcontinent are then either run by the military (e.g. Pakistan) or autocrats (e.g. Sri-Lanka).

The only relatively non-corrupt countries in the Asia / Pacific region are Japan, Taiwan, Singapore,Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.