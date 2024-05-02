Winning over young men

Message to our politicians: If you have deluded yourself that you could ever harness the angry women's vote, take a good look at the Albanese debacle last week.

Our Prime Minister indulged in classic virtue signalling by sucking up to the Canberra women's protest rally, joining hundreds of women who had been cynically whipped up into a frenzy over the latest domestic violence tragedies – with the usual false claims of an epidemic of violence being used to fuel anti-male hatred and demands for more funding.

Albanese muscled in on the podium to mouth his usual platitudes, only to have Sarah Williams, a canny activist and one of the rally organizers, call him a liar for claiming the protest had refused to allow him to speak. "Victim-survivor" Williams turned on the water works, claiming the PM was victim blaming, which led to days of grovelling and humiliation for Albanese. Slam dunk, for Williams. Another Prime Minister done over trying to suck up to the feminists.

(Note that Williams is the same professional agitator who, only a few weeks earlier, was orchestrating the change.org petition against our Restoring the Presumption of Innocence conference. She's a busy girl.)

I'm not going to buy into detailed discussion of the truly impressive flexing of feminist power on display in the last fortnight, with commentators attempting to outdo each other in their male-loathing, proposing ever more draconian measures to lock up accused men, deny bail, publish their details online. Grovelling politicians responded by handing out more and more of our money and promises to further curtail civil liberties.

Never mind that in the middle of all the hysteria, the Australian Institute of Criminology released the latest figures which demonstrated a 30-year decline in intimate partner domestic homicide – "The female intimate partner homicide rate decreased overall by two-thirds (66 per cent) in the 34-year period between 1989-90 and 2022-23."

Statistically speaking, this year's tragic cases are a tiny blip in the downward trend. But that went virtually unnoticed, apart from an excellent article by Angela Shanahan in the Weekend Australian which the current feminist editors omitted from her normal spot in the print version and only published online.

You must watch this compelling video from Damian Coory, a commentator on ADH TV (the relevant section starts at 15:33). We are excited to announce that Damian, who has had a long media career, will be speaking at our conference about the role of the media in demonizing men.