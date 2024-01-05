Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Chief prosecutor surrenders

By Bettina Arndt - posted Monday, 18 March 2024

What a turnabout. The true state of our stinking, rotten criminal justice system is being exposed. The NSW Director of Public Prosecutions, Sally Dowling SC, last night called for an audit of all NSW sexual assault cases committed for trial. Her surprise backdown comes after months of fiercely denying that her office was failing to follow proper guidelines for prosecuting these matters, choosing instead to give most alleged victims their day in court.

Over the last six months five senior NSW district court judges have blown the whistle on the way our rape trials are being mishandled. They called out the actions of Dowling and her staff for pushing unmeritorious cases into court – which were often thrown out by juries.

Last week District Court Judge Peter Whitford really went to town, pointing out that pushing through such cases risks "drawing the criminal justice system into disrepute."

Advertisement

He said there is "something disturbingly Orwellian, even surreal" about the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) publishing guidelines which base the decision to proceed on "rational, professional, interrogation of the merits of the case and the prospects of conviction," but then, choosing to operate by reference to "opaque, even secret, policies" which undermine these guidelines.

Of course, the secret policies he alludes to are based on believe-all-women justice where a victim's allegations alone are sufficient to warrant going to trial.

Whitford called on other judges to speak out about this problem "that now appears to be endemic," saying this is the only prospect of a remedy to this concerning problem.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Sally Dowling, was initially quick to bite back. "The judge's comments are unfounded and inflammatory, and are unequivocally rejected," Ms Dowling responded.

Then, last week Dowling seemed to have a rethink, sending an email to all her staff cautioning them against running meritless rape cases and urging them to axe matters that have "questions of credibility and reliability" or "continuation of the prosecution is not in the public interest", according to a report in The Australian.

Next came the announcement of the audit. Well, folks, don't hold your breath awaiting proper reform. We've seen this all before. Seven years ago, in the UK there was a huge scandal after a series of very public rape prosecutions collapsed - due to withholding of exculpatory evidence by the prosecution. Amusingly, during the whole kerfuffle, the Metropolitan Police announced that they were ditching their previous practice of "believing all victims."

Advertisement

The DPP, Alison Saunders was forced to resign and an audit was held into the recent 2017 cases, which like the proposed NSW audit, dealt only with cases set for trial, not those already determined. The resulting report was an "disgraceful exercise in obfuscation" according to British researcher, Rick Bradford whose excellent book, The Empathy Gap, contains a forensic examination of this report and subsequent political action.

A report from the Justice Select Committee was scathing about the ongoing problems with disclosure errors, where prosecutors routinely withhold evidence from the defence, just as we saw with DPP Drumgold in the Higgins trial. "Prosecutors must always act in the interests of justice and not solely for the purpose of obtaining a conviction," said the Select Committee report.

But as Bradford explains, "making progress against the feminist state is like pushing water uphill: inevitably it comes right back again." He reports that UK feminists were quickly on the march again demanding more men be sent to prison and politicians like Boris Johnson responded by promising targets on the police to refer more "high quality rape cases" as well as targets on prosecutors to prosecute both a greater volume of cases and a greater proportion of cases.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  8. All

This article was first published on Bettina Arndt.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

1 post so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Bettina Arndt is a social commentator.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Bettina Arndt

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 1 comment
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy