Mandating social changes to achieve net zero emissions is a fool's game!

World DEMAND for the products and fuels made from fossil fuels that did not exist before the 1800's is GIVING dollars to oil producers to increase SUPPLY, then claiming the suppliers are then causing climate change.

Thanks to all the products and fuels human ingenuity has been able to develop over the last 200 years, after the discovery of crude oil, the world has populated from 1 to 8 billion. Today, crude oil is the basis of our materialistic societyand the lifeblood of our civilization.

Looking back at the history of the petroleum industry,it illustrates that the black cruddy looking crude oil was virtually useless, unless it could be manufactured (refineries) into oil derivativesthat are now the basis of transportation fuels and for the oil derivatives that are the basis of products, such as silicon based semiconductor chips, plastics, lubricants, and medications, that are essential for supporting modern lifestyles.

Advertisement



The few wealthy countries of the United States, Germany, England, and Australia representing about 6 percent of the world's population (509 million vs 8 billion) are mandating social changes to achieve net zero emissions.

As a reminder, we had a net-zero emissions society before the 1800's when there was no fuel-based transportation of cars, trucks, planes, ships, militaries, or launches into space, and no coal-fired power plants, no natural gas power plants, and no crude oil to be manufactured at refineries into usable products.

Before the 1800's there was nothing that needed electricity such as iPhones, computers, and data centers, that are all made from oil, that now need electricity to operate.

The wealthier developed countries may not be cognizant that 80 percent of the 8 billion on this planet, which is more than 6 billion on this earth, are earning less than $10 a day, may never be able to enjoy the materialistic living styles of those in wealthier countries, nor ever own an automobile.

Those developed countries have come a long way from the zero emissions society that existed before the 1800's when:

There were no iPhones, computers, or data centers.

There were no coal fired power plants before the 1800's.

There were no natural gas-powered plants before the 1800's.

There were no nuclear power plants before the 1800's.

There were no products for heating, cooling, or irrigation to prevent weather related fatalities and injuries before the 1800's.

There were no tires or asphalt to support transportation infrastructures.

Life expectancy was short, as life longevity was about 40 years of age before the 1800's.

When people were born, they seldom traveled more than 100 miles from their birthplace before the 1800's.

There was no medical industry before the 1800's.

There were no electronics before the 1800's.

There were no transportation infrastructures before the 1800's.

There were airplanes and thus no airports before the 1800's.

There were no cruise ships nor merchant ships, other than sailing vessels before the 1800's.

There were no military ships or planes before the 1800's.

The more than 6,000 products that are based on oil, are being used for the health and well-being of humanity and the generation of electricity did not exist a few short centuries ago.

Advertisement



In two short centuries since 1800, we now have more than 50,000 merchant ships, more than 20,000 commercial aircraft and more than 50,000 military aircraft that use the fuels manufactured from crude oil.

The more developed countries are continually seeking: