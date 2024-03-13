Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Future Made in Australia Act will cook the economy

By Graham Young - posted Monday, 15 April 2024

There was not one single solitary dollar sign in Anthony Albanese's "A Future Made in Australia" speech delivered in Brisbane. There should have been. This was a speech about re-industrialising Australia, but there were no specifics.

It was 3,302 words of waffle-a melange of soundbites and non-sequiturs-aimed as much at the next Queensland state election as it was the Future Made in Australia Act which was supposed to be the real subject.

When Mr. Albanese was asked if there was any modelling underlying the speech and how many jobs it would create, the prime minister could only waffle saying there was an opportunity to "grow enormous" jobs.

Advertisement

So no modelling then. What was he promising? Well we got the general idea when he said:

The so-called 'Washington consensus' has fractured-and Washington itself is pursuing a new direction.

The United States has implemented the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS Acts and pursued what they call a 'small yard, high fence' approach to critical industries.

The European Union has introduced its European Economic Security Strategy.

Japan has the Economic Security Promotion Act.

The Republic of Korea is re-framing its economic policy around a National Security Strategy.

And Canada has brought in new rules to tighten foreign direct investment in their significant critical mineral reserves.

So rather than the future being made here, it's being made over there and we are just going to tag along.

But it's not the future it's protection under another guise, even though he also said:

This is not old-fashioned protectionism or isolationism-it is the new competition.

So a guilty conscience-it's not what it looks like … protectionism? No, not here ... See what I mean by non-sequiturs?

Advertisement

So, absent any substance in the speech, let's rehearse the reasons why protectionism is not a good idea anywhere, let alone in Australia.

The first reason is that it doesn't work. Adam Smith demonstrated 250 years ago that we all do best by concentrating on what we do best. It's called comparative advantage, and it works.

Here's why

You might be good at making cars, and also good, but not as world-class, at growing corn. Another country may be good at both, but in the reverse order. You'll both do best if the one who is best at cars does all the cars, and the one at corn, does all the corn.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

This article was first published in the Epoch Times.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

8 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Graham Young is chief editor and the publisher of On Line Opinion. He is executive director of the Australian Institute for Progress, an Australian think tank based in Brisbane, and the publisher of On Line Opinion.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Graham Young

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Graham Young
Article Tools
Comment 8 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy