Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Before we call it a ‘crisis,’ what is the true situation behind domestic violence?

By Graham Young - posted Monday, 6 May 2024

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would have been better off not attending the Violence Against Women Rally in Canberra.

Not just because he got some avoidable bad press, but because the whole idea of the rally was flawed from the start. He should not have given it tacit support.

First, the bad press. If you missed it, he reduced the organiser, Sarah Williams, to tears accusing her of refusing to let him or Senator Katy Gallagher speak.

Advertisement

"That's a lie, that's a full-out lie," she said.

Then Mr. Albanese tried to press on while she was being comforted by fellow protestors. Not a good look for a man when you are making claims about "gendered" violence.

Second, to the bad policy and philosophy behind the protest.

The claim that domestic violence is all about toxic masculinity and misogyny is wrong, and taking that idea seriously stops us from confronting the real reasons for domestic violence and lures politicians into making all sorts of ludicrously unrealistic promises.

Stopping "men's violence against women" is in the same category as the promise by a previous Australian Labor Prime Minister Bob Hawke that "no child would live in poverty?"

So, while hopelessly utopian, that is the demand inevitably made at these protests.

Advertisement

But it's not only Albo who has bowed to the power of the gendered crowd. Both sides of politics have made promises and launched enquiries based on the presupposition that for some reason men kill women because they are women.

Maybe some do, but it is likely to be in very rare cases. Behaving as though this is a universal truth, and targeting your resources at an imaginary threat is a waste of those resources, and ignores the real problems.

Gender is not a major motivator for violence

According to the National Homicide Monitoring Program over the period since 1989, on average twice as many men were killed as women. Over the same period, on average, 86 percent of killers were male.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  7. 5
  9. All

This article was first published in the Epoch Times.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

5 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Graham Young is chief editor and the publisher of On Line Opinion. He is executive director of the Australian Institute for Progress, an Australian think tank based in Brisbane, and the publisher of On Line Opinion.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Graham Young

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Graham Young
Article Tools
Comment 5 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy