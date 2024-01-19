Support Us!

Excess deaths: the world is facing the most alarming health emergency of modern times

By Murray Hunter - posted Wednesday, 13 March 2024

With excess deaths averaging 10.0 percent of total deaths in the world for 2023. This is approximately 6 million excess deaths, i.e., the number of deaths above what would be statistically expected.

This means that 6 million people have died without any explanations being provided by national and international health authorities. With such a high level of unexpected deaths occurring around the world, the legacy media is not reporting this phenomenon.

It's interesting to look at the comparative size of this calamity.

It was estimated that between 1.3-2.0 million people died during the Vietnam War.

It was estimated that between 1-2 million people died during the Iran-Iraq War

Some estimate that between 500-750,000 people have died in the Russian-Ukraine conflict to date.

It was estimated that approximately 3 million people died during the Korean War.

It was estimated that 227,000 people lost their lives during the 2004 Tsunami.

It is estimated that approximately 30,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in Gaza so far.

2,997 people lost their lives in the World Trade Center attacks back in 2001.

202 people lost their lives in the Bali Bombing back in 2002.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 3,000,000 people lost their lives from/with Covid in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. The Worldometer Covid-19 death counter puts Covid-19 deaths at 7,004,732 over the 4 years of the pandemic.

This article was first published on Murray Hunter.

About the Author

Murray Hunter is an associate professor at the University Malaysia Perlis.

