Breezes and sunshine cannot manufacture anything: electricity cannot exist without crude oil!

Energy literacy starts with the knowledge that renewable energy is only intermittent electricity generated from unreliable breezes and sunshine, as wind turbines and solar panels cannot manufacture anything forthe 8 billionon this planet.

All the parts and components for wind turbines, solar panels, nuclear, and hydro, and for all the mining equipment used to extract the metals and minerals to build clean "electricity" are made with the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil!

As an all-wind and sun-powered future unravels in Europe, rational thinkers are turning to the insatiable demand for minerals that comes when renewables are used for electricity. What Europe and particularly Germany highlights is an electrical grid solely powered by sunshine and wind is impossible. Some argue it is downright ludicrous.

We are true energy agnostics. The main aspects of our publications are spreading awareness among the public about energy-related subjects to increase energy literacy. Being energy agnostics, we try to engage people in conversations about fossil fuels that collectively support lifestyles and economies worldwide, and intermittent electricity from renewables.

A few notes about electricity and "products":

As a refresher for those pursuing net-zero emissions, wind and solar do different things than crude oil.

1. Wind turbines and solar panels only generate occasional electricity but manufacture no products for society. Electricity from wind turbines and solar panels can charge the iPhone but cannot make the iPhone. Electricity can make the defibrillator work but cannot make the defibrillator.

2. Fossil fuels, on the other hand, manufacture everything for the 8 billion on this planet, i.e., products, and transportation fuels.

4. And MOST importantly, there is a lost reality that theprimary usage of crude oil is NOT for the generation of electricity, butto manufacture derivatives and fuels which are the ingredients of everything needed by economies and lifestyles to exist and prosper, i.e., all products that did not exist pre-1800's.

5. Energy realism requires legislators, policymakers, economic developers, and the media to understand the staggering scale of the decarbonization movement.

6. Thus, ridding the world of oil will eliminate wind, solar, nuclear, hydro, and all mining equipment!