Hatefilled Clementine Ford

In a brilliant column recently published in The Australian, Henry Ergas summed up 2023 as "the year of living angrily."

Describing the successive waves of outrage and hatred dominating the year's public discourse, he made the point that the Greeks believed rage differed fundamentally from ordinary anger: "anger had a defined focus; rage, a sign of fury at the world, was labile, readily shifting from one object to another."

"Characteristic of personal immaturity, it was by its nature opportunistic, rushing to the target of the moment, like a child rushing to a new toy," he explained.

One of Australia's greatest haters has a new toy. For nearly two decades, feminist Clementine Ford has been spewing out her hatred of men. Now she has revealed herself to be also a zealous anti-Zionist who is stirring up her quarter of a million followers to attack Jewish women on social media.

She started her man-hating campaign in media appearances back in 2007 but attracted widespread public attention in 2015 due to her infamous tweet saying simply: "Kill all men."

From then on, she was regularly promoting outrage with her anti-male views. In 2017, she signed a fan's book with the words, "Have you killed any men today? And if not, why not?"

In 2020, complaints were made about a funding grant she was receiving from the Melbourne City Council after she posted a tweet stating, "Honestly, the corona virus isn't killing men fast enough." The Council continued to fund her.

During a public address made when her only child was a newborn, she introduced the following comment with loud gagging noises: "Euch. I have a male baby and it's just, all the time: Feed me! Pay attention to me! Engage me!" she said, before gagging again. "Euch. So boring."

In a review of Ford's new book, "I Don't: The Case Against Marriage," Antonella Gambotto-Burke sums up this whole history by concluding that Ford "displays a deep, sustained, and ugly rage against men, which she justifies as an appropriate reaction to misogyny."

"The degree of disgust she expresses for men is more than disturbing: it should be illegal," concludes Gambotto-Burke.

Of course, Ford is a provocateur, deliberately posting outrageous comments to attract more followers. But the real worry is that Ford already attracts a massive audience, with her vile attacks on men clearly appealing to the young women indoctrinated in our anti-male school and university systems. She's been offered a steady stream of media jobs, regular public appearances, all manner of prestigious and lucrative gigs.

There has been the odd set-back, with periodic suspensions of her social media accounts. In 2018 nearly 15,000 people signed a petition objecting to her appearance at a Lifeline event to raise money for suicide awareness. In the end, Lifeline wimped out – instead of ditching Ford they cancelled the whole event.