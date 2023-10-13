Ways to deal with disaster season without the trillion-dollar price tag

The idea that curtailing Australia’s emissions can control extreme weather events doesn’t make much sense to me. Not only have we had these natural disasters since a time before even the Aborigines arrived here, but climate change has made very little difference to them.

The weather has been quite fine down under

We had worse forest fires in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

In 1939, we had the Black Friday Bushfires which burned 2 million hectares, and had the highest per capita death rate of any fire in Australia’s history, with over 1,300 homes burned and 3,700 buildings burned or damaged. The soot made it all the way to New Zealand.

When it comes to floods, 1974 was the year with the greatest rainfall, half a century ago, and the second half of the 20th century was wetter than the first half, so droughts haven’t been too prevalent either.

Cyclones are also on the decline. Again, the 70s were the high-water mark. So the imminent Cyclone Jasper probably won’t have too many stormy siblings this year.

All-in-all it seems that climate change has actually been rather good for the Lucky Country.

But how do you fight against a popular narrative, now being pumped up by COP28?

Especially when the “'We’ll all be rooned,’ said Hanrahan” chorus can be used to drive climate-cautious Liberal prime ministers from office—take a bow, John Howard and Scott Morrison.

And then on top of that Australia contributes only 1 percent to world CO2 emissions.

China will increase its emissions by more than our entire 391 million tonnes of CO2 in around 10 months.

The futility in trying to control the weather by reducing Australia's emissions is driven home by the latest report from the Energy Information Agency in the United States which predicts fossil fuel emissions rising through 2050.

If the level of natural disasters we are currently experiencing is driven by CO2 emissions, then we need to get used to it.

And instead of unrealistically demanding politicians to do more about emissions, when they are doing as much as they possibly can and are often trying to do more, we should be looking at resilience and adaptation.

Take a look at weather forecasting

Recently, Australian farmers slaughtered a huge proportion of their flocks of sheep because the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has been forecasting drought off the back of an El Nino.

The price of lamb and mutton at the farmgate has taken a huge tumble, but not all farmers slaughtered their herds—some invested in their own, The price of lamb and mutton at the farmgate has taken a huge tumble, but not all farmers slaughtered their herds—some invested in their own, apparently more accurate, weather forecasts and have been benefiting from the rains that arrived rather than drought.