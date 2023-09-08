Feminism’s latest weapon is a fraud

A few weeks ago, thousands took to the streets of Madrid to march on behalf of children’s rights, holding banners denouncing false allegations and promoting shared parenting. Please take a quick look at this powerful Spanish video made by a dad recording this exciting protest. It’s thrilling to see so many people, including many women, forcing their government to take notice of what’s happening to dads in their courts.

(A note to my fellow luddites - you can get English captions by clicking on the wheel on the bottom right, then subtitles, then auto-translate, and then English).

One of the organisations which orchestrated that Spanish demonstration is a member of DAVIA - The Domestic Abuse and Violence International Alliance - which now boasts 102 member organisations from 34 countries in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. This hugely diverse network consists of all sorts of community-based groups working together to ensure domestic violence polices are “science-based, family-affirming, and gender-inclusive.”

Late last month they released a brand-new documentary- “MEN TOO – Male Victims of Domestic Violence” which features many of the key people who have been out there for decades speaking up for male victims. Zimbabwean filmmaker, Odette van Rensburg, did a great job putting this video together.

Note that a few months ago DAVIA succeeded in stopping the UN approving a horrendous report which claimed parental alienation was a discredited, unscientific concept and recommended that countries should “legislate to prohibit the use of parental alienation or related pseudo concepts in family law cases.” After extensive lobbying by the international groups now part of DAVIA, the UN backed away from the report.

Meanwhile in Australia, a country controlled by some of the world’s most powerful feminists, we are preparing for the next massive attack on men. In the next year or so, new coercive control laws will be rolled out in Queensland and New South Wales. A Queensland barrister told me recently that lawyers in his state are “awaiting the tsunami” – as the first wave of coercive control allegations hits the courts, and lawyers try to stop men being sent to jail on these highly dubious charges.

It's very telling that the new coercive control laws have been kept on ice in these states for years as authorities try to ensure the right people – namely men – get charged. We were not a bit surprised to see an ABC article just last month grumbling that “Tasmanian police are still mistaking family violence victims for abusers.”

Yes, police are still sometimes charging guilty women instead of innocent men! Shock, horror. This “misidentification crisis” is occurring despite strenuous efforts to train police to only charge men. The article warned that the “crisis” is not isolated to Tasmania.

That is why, even though coercive control laws were passed in NSW last year, everything is on hold while authorities work feverishly placing female officers in police stations across the state who face the thankless task of trying to instruct their fellow officers in identifying the problem and the correct perpetrators. As I have mentioned before, coercive control is a really slippery little blighter, with experts coming up with no fewer than 22 different definitions when trying to pin down what the hell we are talking about.

But when it comes to this new brand of supposedly solely male villainy, it’s hardly surprising that police officers across the country are finding that, as often as not, it is women who exhibit these behaviours – as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has shown. It’s encouraging that many of the men and women in blue seem to be resisting the feminist demand that they only charge men. We’ll be doing what we can next year to encourage rebellion in police ranks to ensure the feminists’ misidentification problem continues.

No link to domestic homicide.