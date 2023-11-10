The Net Zero lemmings rush

Australia's ALP/Green government and their media mates are using subsidies, taxes and propaganda in a suicidal attempt to move the whole country to 82% "renewable" energy by 2030 and "Net Zero Emissions by 2050". Canny Aussies are buying diesel generators.

If they persist in their rush to Net Zero, we have a few "Net Zero" suggestions for them.

1. "Net Zero Immigration"

Every migrant adds to Australia's emissions by consuming food, electricity, transport fuels and housing. Thus, to reach net zero emissions, the rest of us must be rationed further to cope with these additional emitters.

2. "Net Zero Tourists".

Every tourist adds to our emissions for transport, food, electricity and accommodation. To achieve net zero emissions in the face of millions of immigrants, tourists and foreign students will need slick carbon accounting, or penury for the rest of us. Victoria's Dan Andrews was accidentally right for once - he cancelled the Commonwealth Games.

3.Net-zero growth of welfare rolls and the bureaucracy.

Net Zero will not allow us to import hundreds of foreign workers for our mines, factories and farms while we maintain battalions of bureaucrats shuffling files in air-conditioned ivory towers in the capital cities. Nor can we accept growing armies of able-bodied idlers sipping green smoothies at the beach.



We must get all healthy Aussies into real jobs.

4. Net-zero-growth in locked-up land.

Wind and solar energy are sterilising huge and growing areas of land to produce their intermittent electricity. This greatly reduces the land available to grazing, forestry, fishing, exploration and mining.



It's time to call a halt.



There must be net-zero increase in land devoted to national parks, marine parks, world heritage playgrounds, locked-up black homelands or carbon credit and green energy wastelands.

5. Net zero lies about electric vehicles.

They have a fanciful plan to replace our petrol and diesel cars, trucks, dozers and tractors with fleets of yet-to-be-built battery or hydrogen powered vehicles. Where are the fast-refuelling stations for them all? And who has counted the extra emissions to mine and refine the metals for batteries, electric motors, turbines and power lines? And where will we get the extra electricity for overnight re-charging of battery-powered vehicles as coal generators close, the sun sets and the wind drops? (They have discovered the answer in ever-green California – electric powered trucks are being recharged with diesel generators.)