Australia’s rejection of 'The Voice' is not a throwback of Indigenous Australians

By Murray Hunter - posted Monday, 16 October 2023

Australians overwhelmingly rejected ‘The Voice’ with only around 40+ percent voting in favour, and at least 5 states not carrying the constitutional amendment, when four states were necessary. The referendum to establish a 24 member advisory board to the parliament, executive, and civil service was soundly defeated.

In addition, many indigenous Australians also voted against ‘The Voice’, as there were questions about how 24 members could represent such a divergent group of more than 300 tribes, with differing ideas, across the country. The ‘yes’ campaign never answered them.

There was great fear in Australia that ‘The Voice’ would be controlled by self-appointed, privileged, narcistic activists, who were often patronizing to Indigenous Australians, and the plight of the rural marginalized poor.

With massive media and corporate support, loud voices during the long running voice campaign labelled those who intended to vote ‘No’ in the referendum as racist. This ran very thin upon the Australian population, who in most cases were only requesting further information about how ‘The Voice’ would actually operate, if it came into reality.

When the referendum was announced just over a year ago, support ran at 65-70 percent of Australians. In the wake of this defeat, the failure of ‘The Voice’ to get up in the referendum, may potentially be blamed on these ‘so-called’ racist Australians by far-left woke activists. ‘Yes’ campaigners are already claiming the dis-information coming from the ‘no’ camp was to blame.

There is danger the defeat of ‘The Voice’ referendum is likely to set back the cause of Indigenous Australians, due to fatigue of the issue. Many are already calling for the abolishment of ‘Welcome to Country’ ceremonies due to perceived virtue signalling, with no substance behind them.

The issues facing Indigenous Australians didn’t get much of a mention during the campaign. No suggestions for remedies were ever made. Daily issues such as education, health, employment, and welfare were just ignored. AUD 400 million spent of the referendum could have gone a long way.

Now questions are being asked, where did the money go that the government has been throwing at the Indigenous Australian community gone? Why have there been very poor outcomes? It’s apparent there has been little transparency and accountability, and this should be publicly investigated. Deep corruption is apparent.

In addition, the whole question of who currently represents Indigenous Australians to the government through many bodies that already exist must be questioned. The current ‘Aboriginal Voice’ appears to be controlled by self-identifying and self-serving so-called Indigenous Australians, without any real Aboriginal bloodlines, pursuing their own agendas. This indigenous elite has turned Aboriginal rights into an ‘industry’, which doesn’t benefit the poor and marginalized.

Just like many other referendums, taking the failed referendum on Australia becoming a republic back in 1999, the issue of a voice will not come up again for generations.

Albanese failed to approach this referendum in any bi-partisan approach.

There will not be any rush to solve the issues and problems facing Indigenous Australians today, where attention from the woke brigade may make a swift turn towards the Israeli/Hamas conflict.

This article was first published on Murray Hunter.

About the Author

Murray Hunter is an associate professor at the University Malaysia Perlis.

