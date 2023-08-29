Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Which is cheaper: nuclear or renewables?

By Graham Young - posted Friday, 29 September 2023

Australian Energy Minister Chris Bowen has exposed the weakness of his government's energy position in a misjudged political haymaker aimed at the Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton.

Mr. Dutton has said that a Liberal government would remove the impediments to nuclear power in Australia and suggested reactors could be sited where the soon-to-be-decommissioned existing coal-fired power stations stand.

Mr. Bowen claimed that this would cost the country $387 billion (US$250 billion). But what does he mean by cost and compared to what?

Advertisement

The Opposition's position isn't that they will pay for nuclear power stations and give the electricity away for free. Their position is that nuclear ought to be in the mix. It will be left up to operators as to whether nuclear power stations are built.

In which case, the stations would have to be more economical than the alternatives and the proposal would actually save the taxpayer money.

What Minister Bowen has done is estimate the total cost of replacing 21.3 GW (gigawatt) with small modular reactors, but that would be an investment, and the cost would be repaid by consumers over the life of the plant out of their (lower) power bills.

It's not as though there is a source of electricity standing by ready to tap which is free.

But even here he has used a price to construct SMRs which is larger than the best international estimates.

Several issues with the figures

Mr. Bowen is relying on the government science agency CSIRO's GenCost report. But there are serious problems with this report, and indeed the credibility of the agency, on energy matters.

Advertisement

No one I know in the industry can make sense of their costs, particularly when it comes to nuclear.

Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen launches the National Electric Vehicle Strategy at a press conference outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, on April 19, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

Mr. Bowen is using a capital cost of $18,167 per kW (kilowatt). This is what CSIRO calls their "High Assumption" which also uses a capacity factor of 60 percent.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  8. All

This article was first published by Epoch Times.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

10 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Graham Young is chief editor and the publisher of On Line Opinion. He is executive director of the Australian Institute for Progress, an Australian think tank based in Brisbane, and the publisher of On Line Opinion.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Graham Young

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Graham Young
Article Tools
Comment 10 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy