Covid-19 patient-zero was a Chinese scientist overseeing ‘gain of function’ research on SARS-Corona viruses

After three years of deaths, financial misery, rising authoritarianism, censorship, and the dissemination of mis-leading information by government psych-ops, the patient-zero of the SARS-Cov-2 virus has come to light. This discovery puts light on questions concerning the origins of Covid-19. Was SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, a natural phenomenon, or was it a genetically engineered virus that escaped from a laboratory?

A stunning report from the Times of London, recently published an extensive research piece that said US researchers have come to the conclusion, that the SARS-Cov-2 virus originated from a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

US investigators uncovered there were three Chinese scientists working on 'gain of function' research on Covid like viruses at the WIV. According to the Times of London, the first person infected by the virus was Ben Hu, a researcher who led WIV's 'gain of function' research on SARS like corona viruses. Being patient zero, a number of assertions can be made.

Advertisement



According to the report, three WIV scientists became sick and developed, what was to be called Covid-19, in November 2019. The scientists had perfected the virus to the point where it was much more infectious to humans, bypassing the bat to host animal to human stages.

Ben worked under Shi Zhengli, who is known as the 'bat woman' of China. Shi was in charge of the 'gain of function' program at WIV, which was undertaken in collaboration with the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA). The intention was to create a bio-weapon. This research was undertaken on humanized mice.

Ben had been researching a lineage of SARS like viruses, from where SARS-Cov-2 originated. Some of this research was undertaken through grants from the US NIH.

There was no animal found at the Wuhan wet market that could transmit Covid-19 to humans. Thus, the natural origin theory doesn't have evidence to support it.

The major question remains is why did governments and their respective intelligence agencies suppress the lab leak theory over the last three years? What did the former US NIH director Anthony Fauci really know?

Whether the Covid-19 virus was the result of a laboratory leak of a human engineered virous, or a result of nature was one of the most controversial issues during the pandemic. Speculation that the virus was the result of a lab leak was brutally suppressed on social media.

Advertisement



The Covid Omicron variant is another mystery. Omicron doesn't have the same lineage as the original SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus. This question has to be answered as well. This is yet another mystery.