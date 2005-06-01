By design, Albanese’s ‘huge Australia’ population-drive has bypassed voters

Over 2005-06, John Howard near-doubled net migration. His opponent Kim Beazley caved.

Australia's come-n-get-it mining boom was perfect cover, for a migration boom. Scout's honour, they wouldn't forget local training. Unless they did. Anthony Albanese updates the bedtime story :

Albanese to focus on skilling up Australian workers instead of relying on migration.

Howard's Choice has now percolated through six prime ministers. Six federal elections. Never consulting voters. Pauline Hanson tried. The Senate jeered.

Once in power, Albanese fabricated an immigration "consensus". Via last September's Job and Skills summiteers. His democracy-of-stakeholders.

Come December, I rated his immigration deluge virtually unstoppable. Named five contributory factors – all intensified now.

The Big Australia silo is stronger than ever. Political donors and stakeholders, overlapping with the graduate classes, revel in overpopulation.

Silo defectors are rare. Easily neutralised. Parliament's a rubber stamp. Backing overpopulation is a no-brainer. For party pre-selection.

At Budget-in-Reply, Peter Dutton linked extreme rental crisis to all-time immigration. Common sense set off noisy klaxons.

Incredibly grubby, shrieked The Guardian. Referring to Dutton - not the downtrodden homeless. Comfortably-housed pundits volleyed the so-called dog whistle all round Australia.

Seventeen million voters aren't in the loop. The "Big Australia" of the Coalition Government and Rudd-Gillard was onerous enough. Albanese "Huge Australia" leaves it in the dust.

He just won British accolades, from The Economist. Apparently, endless quantitative-peopling is best practice, for predatory rich-world nations. Shucks, Jeff Bezos can source us a Planet B.