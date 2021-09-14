Modi's visit to Australia: a blend of celebration and controversy

In Pakistan, a turbulent state of affairs persists as the power struggle between the establishment, minority government, and major political party plunges the nation into chaos. Clashes between supporters of the ruling party and law enforcement agencies have reached unprecedented levels. Consequently, the sanctity of the constitution, law, and judiciary has been undermined, while Pakistan finds itself grappling with severe economic bankruptcy. Additionally, two major provinces in Pakistan are being governed unlawfully by powerful mafias, exacerbating the economic crisis and widespread insecurity among the population.

Meanwhile, India, Pakistan's neighbouring traditional rival, is flexing its muscles on the global stage. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leader of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), an extremist Hindu party, has been undertaking visits to key countries in Asia and the Asia-Pacific region. The BJP wields significant control over Indian politics and democracy, and it has garnered substantial support from the majority of the population, leading to the transformation of India from a secular country to a Hindu state. Alarming reports indicate that minorities, particularly Christians and Muslims, are facing persecution with governmental backing, evident in the demolition of mosques and churches.

Remarkably, influential countries such as the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and various Asian and European nations seem content to forge bilateral agreements with India, disregarding the aforementioned human rights concerns. Narendra Modi's foreign policy has achieved notable success, as India strengthens its defense alliances with the United States, Britain, Australia, and Japan, while simultaneously securing advantageous trade deals, including affordable oil and other commodities from Russia and Iran. India's approach to resolving territorial disputes with China involves engaging in negotiations and adopting a policy of mutual concessions.

Advertisement



In the recent past, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with his Russian and Chinese counterparts during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Goa, India. The meeting demonstrated India's commitment to bolstering bilateral relations and resolving conflicts through dialogue.

Moreover, in March 2023, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to India was widely hailed in both countries. The visit resulted in significant agreements being signed between Australia and India in the fields of education, health, minerals, and manpower. The Australian Prime Minister extended an invitation to his Indian counterpart, which Narendra Modi graciously accepted. As I write this, Narendra Modi has embarked on his two-day official visit to Australia, as a guest of the Australian government.

The aim of Modi's visit to Australia is to solidify defense and free trade agreements between the two nations. Notably, India had been pursuing a free trade agreement with Australia for some time, with China playing a disruptive role. China, reluctant to see Australia become a free trade partner with India, has now been replaced by India in this endeavour. The Australian government has previously engaged in several significant multilateral agreements with China.

During the visit, the Indian Prime Minister will also work towards securing recognition for Indian medicines and treatment methods in Australia, enabling the import of Indian pharmaceuticals. This milestone agreement holds tremendous potential for the Indian health and pharmaceutical sector.

Furthermore, India has already signed agreements with Australia in the fields of education and healthcare, facilitating the establishment of Australian university campuses in India and easing visa processes for Indian students, nurses, and doctors seeking opportunities in Australia.

On Monday, May 22, thousands of Indians rejoiced as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane touched down in Sydney, marking the beginning of his visit to Australia. The vibrant streets of Sydney's Harris Park were adorned with BJP flags, banners, and larger-than-life portraits of Modi. Indian songs reverberated through the air, resonating from Indian restaurants and grocery stores, creating a festive atmosphere. The apex of the visit will be a grand event at the renowned concert hall of the Sydney Olympic Park on Tuesday and Wednesday, where Narendra Modi himself will address the Indian community. Notably, the Australian Prime Minister may also be in attendance. The event organizers anticipate the participation of around twenty thousand Indians, making it a monumental reception.

Advertisement



Prior to arriving in Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Hiroshima G7 conference in Japan, where he engaged in discussions concerning regional stability and India's role in achieving it. Additionally, Modi actively participated in the meeting of Trade Ministers G7 and Guests to bolster bilateral trade ties with Japan. On the sideline of the G7 conference, the Indian Prime Minister held discussions with leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), focusing on implementing defense dialogues and fostering practical engagement in defense matters among the four countries.

Following his Japan visit, Narendra Modi is set to travel to Australia and subsequently to Papua New Guinea. During this comprehensive three-country tour, the Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to attend approximately forty crucial meetings and engage in face-to-face discussions with leaders from over two dozen nations. This ambitious itinerary is a testament to Modi's dedicated efforts in projecting India as a powerful nation on the global stage.

While the Prime Minister's foreign visits and simultaneous defense alliances with the United States, Japan, Britain, and Australia, as well as forging business and political ties with Russia, Iran, and China, aim to strengthen India's bid for a permanent seat on the Security Council, it is important to acknowledge the concerns surrounding his government's treatment of minorities.