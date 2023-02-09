Greens create food disaster

City food supplies cannot survive without reliable refrigeration at every level, from farms to retail stores. But green propagandists continue to inflict lethal damage to our electricity industry – it has become dangerously unreliable and dreadfully expensive.

This will produce unreliable and expensive food supplies.

Their intrusive green energy infrastructure is also nibbling away at our grasslands and farms, thus reducing their capacity to produce food. And their bushfire mismanagement favours destructive wildfires.

Less recognised is the damage green propagandists are doing to public health and our food supply by attacking animal foods, and promoting grains, vegetables, seeds and fake foods for humans.

As far back as we have recorded history, humans have been hunter-gatherers. They hunted, cooked, ate and sometimes farmed cattle, goats, sheep, pigs, ducks, turkeys, swans, antelope, buffalo, caribou, mammoths, deer, bears, horses, mules, donkeys, camels, seals, herrings, prawns, oysters, crabs, clams, cod, whales, sharks, salmon, kangaroos, possums, rabbits, hares, rats, mice, dogs, cougars, eels, snakes and even other humans (aboriginal cannibals on the Palmer River gold field in early Australia preferred to eat sweet Chinamen who ate lots of rice rather than oversalty Britishers who ate lots of salt beef.)

When the hunters were successful, the tribe rejoiced and feasted mightily before the meats spoiled. But when the hunters failed, they relied on the gatherers for ripening fruits, honey, tubers, wild onions, nuts and laboriously harvested grains. They learned that some plant foods were toxic unless treated in special ways by grinding, roasting, fermenting and cooking. Meats were the favoured food but some tribes also consumed raw milk, butter, cheese and blood from their animals. Some ate fish and water fowl. Fruits were seasonal foods and tubers, onions and grains were survival foods. Party foods like sugar and alcohol were more recent inventions.

Human teeth reflect the foods they are designed to use – canines for gripping and ripping meat off bones, incisors for cutting bite-sized bits, and molars for chewing and grinding. And humans have the forward-focussed eyes of predators, not the all-round eyesight of their wary herbivorous prey.

Men have always battled over hunting, fishing and farming territory, but now greens are trying to lock all humans out with national parks, world heritage declarations, and bans and quotas on farming, fishing and hunting. They subsidise the sterilisation of farms and grasslands with wind and solar "farms", access roads and spider webs of power lines. They also promote the conversion of farmland to bush and encourage offshore bird choppers whose sonic noise upsets neighbours and seems to addle the navigating abilities of some sea creatures.

Now greens are attacking our carnivore diet and promoting a granivore-vegetarian diet for humans. Politicians should be free to choose their own diet but they should not force meat lovers to pretend they are granivores with crops and gizzards, or plant-eating ruminants with extra stomachs and who spend ages re-chewing their vegetarian cuds.

Unfortunately the world's teeming cities are becoming increasingly reliant on grains, sugars, oil seeds, fruits and vegetables grown by intense farming and heavily dependent on irrigation, herbicides and chemical fertilisers. Grain-dependent feedlots produce much of our beef, pork, mutton, salmon, prawns, chickens and eggs, and factories produce our baked, frozen and canned foods. Now greens are promoting denatured fake "meat" and "milks" containing no meat or milk.

Whilst intense farming has fostered a dramatic increase in human population, the human food chain is swamped with grains, greens and seed oils with their unhealthy lectins, glutens, oxalates, phytic acid, harmful oils, artificial sweeteners and chemical additives and sprays. This process parallels a dramatic deterioration in human health. Like green energy, green food for humans is proving a disastrous choice.

Pretending humans are herbivores and granivores has accompanied an epidemic of ill health. Obesity, arthritis, heart disease, Alzheimers, leaky gut, fatty liver, dental caries, heart failure, cancers, brain fog, knee replacement, stomach stitching, birth defects and gender confusion seem to be hall-marks of our age. The surgery waiting lists keep expanding.