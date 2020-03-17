Support Us!

Coercive control con job

By Bettina Arndt - posted Friday, 17 March 2023

Next Saturday, when NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman visits early voting centres in his local electorate, he'll be in for an unpleasant surprise.

Midst the usual Cronulla crowd of political supporters, he'll find a group of women, from Mothers of Sons, entertaining the crowds with their spoof video featuring a smiling housewife showing off her bottle of "new coercive control."

"Partner won't pay for a new kitchen? That's coercive control."

"Keeps asking for sex? That's coercive control."

"Get that male sent to jail with new coercive control!"

Take a quick look at the video on the Mothers of Sons website now. It's less than a minute long.

 

Speakman is a conservative politician who delights in pandering to the women's vote, yet he won't be happy to see a large banner giving him credit for pushing through these draconian new laws designed to target men. Let's hope he gets to see the people lining for selfies with the coercive control spray bottles, or reading the flyers exposing the lies he has promoted.

 It could well prove an interesting morning.

The video is just the start of MOS' coercive control campaign, a means of alerting people to the audacious con job that's so effectively hoodwinked our politicians and lawmakers. After decades of watching our justice system systematically tilted to favour women, it's hard not to be blasé about each new feminist power grab.

But this one leaves you reeling. A deep dive into the history of coercive control and how it found its place in our criminal law system has left the MOS team astonished at such monstrous chicanery.

It's taken months putting together the true story, complete with supportive evidence, links and references. That's all up on the Mothers of Sons website now – ready for you to use as a resource.

Ths article was first published on Bettina Arndt.

If you are interested in supporting Mothers of Sons this Saturday, March 18 they will be congregating from 9.30 – 1.00 PM outside the Caringbah Senior Citizens Centre, 376-382 Port Hacking Rd, Caringbah.

About the Author

Bettina Arndt is a social commentator.

