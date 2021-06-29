US invaded by ETs and ‘alien’ China

The latest hot news in the US and avidly followed by Aussie media is the possibility of aliens or extraterrestrial beings (ETs) engaging in probing the invasion of the United States. This possibility has become the subject of intense public speculation after U.S. fighter jets shot down three unidentified "objects" during the past week (see Chart).

According to General Van Herk, commander of the Northern region of NORAD responsible for aerospace warning, air sovereignty, and defence of Canada and the continental United States, the Pentagon has yet to confirm what these objects are.

"I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven't ruled out anything," he told reporters when asked about the possibility of the objects being extra-terrestrial.

Fighter pilots who shot down one of the objects over Alaska have revealed that it interfered with their sensors and had no identifiable propulsion system. Hence the concern that the objects were from another world and of a technology that is unknown.

China balloon aftermath

This development follows the earlier news that China had been able to penetrate the US's soft underbelly with a three bus sized balloon that drifted over the US for several days without the military being aware. The as always cheap Chinese product was finally brought down by the latest US fighter plane, the F 22, which is costing the US taxpayer $200 million per plane. Incidentally, the China balloon has entered into US military history by being the first kill of the F22.

The AIM-9X Sidewinder missile used costs US400,000 and is apparently the first time it has been used in continental North America. One of the oldest, lowest cost, and most successful air-to-air missiles, it has been primarily used in Asia and the Middle East and is credited with an estimated 270 aircraft kills in its history of use. Australian military aficionados will be thrilled to know that the Australian air force is currently an operator of the Sidewinder though the AUKUS budget will unfortunately restrict the number available in the coming years.

Following the downing of the China balloon, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman hosted a heavily publicised briefing in Washington with 150 foreign diplomats from 40 nations, including from Australia, to tout and justify US action in dealing with the intruder.

"We want to make sure that we are sharing as much as we can with countries around the world who may also be susceptible to these types of operations," according to a senior US official.

After claiming that the China balloon is not a weather monitoring one but a spy balloon, Washington is now proclaiming that the flight over the US is part of a long standing Chinese surveillance system that spies over 5 continents and countries such as Australia, India, Vietnam, Japan and the Philippines. Together with this escalating allegation, the technical properties of the balloon debris is now undergoing forensic analysis by intelligence experts to conclusively 'verify' to the world the spying credentials of the balloon. At the same time, reverse engineering of the guts of the downed balloon including its priority sensors, electronics and payload structure is being contemplated. If successful, Australia can expect to be a beneficiary and should be able to retaliate by flying Oz balloons over Beijing. This will augment the QUAD attack ring in the South China Sea and Pacific encircling China.

Briefing the world on ETs

Now that the three possibly alien objects have been successfully shot down, can we expect the same generosity in information sharing to take place with regard to the intruding three objects, and for this to be extended to more than 40 embassies. This is because of the possibility that aliens or ETs may be aiming to take down first the US, the world's strongest military power, before invading the other countries of the world.

Worldwide internet access can enable the US to brief not only the 193 member states of the United Nations but also to warn the rest of the world's population who are at risk from alien invasion from outer space and a possible "War of the Worlds". In this briefing all available information which the US, the foremost defender of freedom and modern civilization, has on ETs and their flying objects should be disclosed.

In fact this briefing should have taken place earlier as the Pentagon released a report in 2022 that identified over 500 sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena with some of them listed as national security threats and potential enemies. The Pentagon report appears to be an underestimate as individual Americans have reported more than 26,000 UFOs in five years and Senator Marco Rubio, Vice Chairman of the US Senate's Select Committee on Intelligence has long pushed for a 'de-stigmatization' on UFO reporting. According to Rubio, UFO's have been operating over the US for many years now.