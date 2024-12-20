Biden to Blinken: how I will screw Trump

Biden: Hello Blinky. Did you call me? I was having my afternoon nap. You know you shouldn't be calling at that hour. Don't do it again, okay!

Blinken: Sorry Boss. I had a rough time at my press conference just now and wanted to warn you.

Biden: Warn me - about what!

Blinken: Well, there were these journalist who said that yours and mine legacy was genocide; that we were compromised by Israel and allowed the Holocaust of our time to take place. One called me a criminal.

Called to wake you up and warn that the same may happen when you next meet the press. It's making headline news. US and international media were there and they are making us look bad.

Biden: Us? I wasn't involved.

Shit. Who were they? How did they get into your briefing room?

Blinken: I got one of them removed, Boss. Security didn't do a good job of checking. But I am sure it's Trump's and Musk's work. They arranged for the journalists to get through. Probably paid them, you know.

Biden: Trumpie, again! Sonna ,,,bitch.

Will he never leave me alone! Do you know that he is claiming credit for my work on the Gaza truce?

Blinken: Yeah Boss. Staff showed me that on his X account. Pisses me off too. It's all our work. I flew umpteen times to Jerusalem. But he and others are saying that he is the architect of peace.

Biden: Too much. Looks like media is changing sides again. CNN, Post, Times.