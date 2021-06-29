Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereďż˝s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

What if a China balloon flies over Australia?

By Teck Lim - posted Monday, 13 February 2023

Another day. Another happening to hype up the US and West against China

A China weather balloon that has blown into the US has had Western politicians and journalists' knickers in a twist.

Although clarified by China's foreign ministry that the alleged spy balloon was a civilian research "airship" for gathering weather data which "deviated far from its planned course" due to strong winds and the balloon's limited steering capabilities, the development has precipitated what American journalist, Christopher Hooks, has described as"one of the stupidest news cycles in living memory". Prominent anti war activist, Caitlin Johnson, has weighed in to express concern at " the entire American political/media class having an existential meltdown over what the Pentagon claims is a Chinese spy balloon."

Advertisement

China's Foreign Ministry had clarified that "The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure". But this seems to have only added fuel to the US frenzy.

US Response

Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled his diplomatic visit to China whilst US war hawks and even self professed liberal leaders have hogged the mass media to beat the war drums and call for retaliation on the 'attack' balloon and anything from or remotely related to China.

"A big Chinese balloon in the sky and millions of Chinese TikTok balloons on our phones," tweeted Senator Mitt Romney. "Let's shut them all down."

A small minority of independent commentators have noted that even if the balloon had spying potential, there is no reason for Americans to lose their minds or control of their bowels.

They point out that Chinese satellites as with US satellites already can read the licence plates of cars in the target country so there is little or no value added for the Chinese military from the balloon.

Secondly, all major governments spy on each other with the world record held by the US since the end of the second world war. This is a record which is apparent from the military budget of the US estimated at US$778 billion for 2023 compared with that of China's $252 billion, India's $72.9 billion, Russia's $61.7 billion and the UK's $59.2 billion. Australia's military budget is a relatively modest sum at $30.7 billion. But it is one of the largest in the world on a per capita basis

Advertisement

It has also been estimated by western sources that 123 US military satellites are circling the earth. In comparison, Russia has 74 military satellites whilst China has 68. Australia has zero military satellites.

The Pentagon's initial assessment, lost in the hysterical response, is that the balloon "does not create significant value added over and above what the PRC is likely able to collect through things like satellites in Low Earth Orbit."

For now though, the Pentagon is quite happy to see Americans freaking out over a balloon as long as it continues getting funds to encircle China with military bases and weaponry.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

14 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Lim Teck Ghee, a former graduate of the Australian National University, is a political analyst in Malaysia. He has a regular column called, ‘Another Take’ in The Sun, one of the nation’s print media.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Teck Lim

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 14 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy