War hawks reset the Doomsday Clock

The latest geo-political developments indicate that 2023 and beyond may prove to be the most challenging period for those concerned with the maintenance of global peace as well as for the survival of humanity.

Acknowledgement comes from the resetting of the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight due largely to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the increased risk of nuclear escalation.

Previously set at 100 seconds in 2020 the new Clock time is also influenced by the climate crisis and the breakdown of global norms and institutions needed to mitigate risks from advanced technologies and biological threats such as COVID-19.

Advertisement



According to Mary Robinson, former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights:

"The Doomsday Clock is sounding an alarm for the whole of humanity. We are on the brink of a precipice. But our leaders are not acting at sufficient speed or scale to secure a peaceful and liveable planet. From cutting carbon emissions to strengthening arms control treaties and investing in pandemic preparedness, we know what needs to be done. The science is clear, but the political will is lacking. This must change in 2023 if we are to avert catastrophe. We are facing multiple, existential crises. Leaders need a crisis mindset."

What is missing in her and other Western leaders' comments is that the major factor behind this development is that the West led by the United States is determined to accelerate the momentum towards war with Russia and China, thus increasing the risk of nuclear conflict.

Western war hawks

The mindset of the war hawks in Washington and its allies can be discerned from these two most recent reports following the resetting of the Doomsday clock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaking at a Council of Europe meeting in Strasbourg declared that "we are fighting a war against Russia and not against each other". This admission is contrary to the earlier German government claim that it is seeking a peaceful end to the conflict.

Germany has also now abandoned its previous policy of not providing weapons to conflict zones through its decision to deliver Ukraine with Leopard tanks. This has been followed by the announcements of other NATO members and the US that they will deliver similar weapons to enable Ukraine to win its war against Russia

Advertisement



US four star general, Mike Munihan, head of American Air Mobility command has ordered the 50,000 members and 500 planes under his command to get ready for war with China. This war he predicts will take place in 2025.

In his signed memo widely sighted by American media and making news round the world, he advised his commanders to report all major efforts to prepare for the China fight to report to him by Feb 28. Further he directed all personnel to prepare by firing "a clip" at a 7-metre target, and to "aim for the head"; that is, to shoot to kill.

Russia's response

In response to the German and NATO escalation, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russia Delegation to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in a statement noted on behalf of the Russian Government: