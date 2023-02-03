I do not want Charles nor Camilla as Queen, One of the many news announcements onmy phone at the death of Queen Elizabeth was the announcement: King Charles to address the nation tonight.

Anne Twomey, Professor of Constitutional Law, University of Sydney later stated bluntly: " When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles immediately became king of Australia." Both announcements were blows deep into my solar plexus.

I instinctively rejected Charles as King of Australia. Despite the deep regret that I had on the death of the queen, an integral part of my life and of most Australians, so I had to reason out why I instinctively rejected her son as King of Australia

Advertisement



Two reasons emerged:

First, Charles III is a person that we should have nothing to do with. Remember Dianna. Tied in with this though is my rejection of Camilla as queen of Australia. Because she was the reason why Diana was thrown overboard by Charles.

Second, the infighting and savagery within the royal family is not what we want in Australia. Australia, as an independent country, will grow bigger and stronger, more than as a mere colony. We do not need Charles as our king.

These were the emotional reasons. But deeper thinking produced a number of more soundly based reasons for rejecting Charles, for becoming a Republic:

We have already started in a number of areas where Australia is becoming a more thoughtful nation (multiculturalism, aboriginals, the rejection of Scott Morrison, self-defence). Independence will strengthen such moves. Charles acquiesced to the dismissal of an Australian Prime Minister, Gough Whitlam. We should never allow this in the future. We may get an Australian Donald Trump as Prime Minister. It should be our problem; a British king would be interfering. Conservatives want to keep the status quo. But the way for a forward-looking people is change. In this case, change for the better.

Charles's career as a senior royal has been plagued by scandals. First of all, and top of the list, is Dianna. The "People's Princess," as then Prime Minister Tony Blair called her in the hours after she died in a car crash in Paris.

Advertisement



Two further examples include Charles' association with Jimmy Savile who was later revealed to have spent decades sexually abusing women and children, and, more recently, cash-for-honours allegations against Charles' foundation.

He has also had a tumultuous relationship with the press, filing a successful court case against the Mail on Sunday in 2006 for publishing excerpts from his private journals. Charles was also one of several royals targeted by the News of the World phone hacking affair. Finally, the Daily Mail told us on 10 September that King Charles 'told' Prince Harry not to bring Meghan to Balmoral to see the dying Queen, amid family 'incredulity'. The Sun also told us King Charles told Harry 'it wasn't right' for Meghan to come.The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle conflict has endured since their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, a conversation dominated by Meghan and Harry's allegations of racism against the royal family, And then there is Harry's book, Spare.

Second concern is the issue of the Monarchy itself. King Charles III inherits the throne at a time when the monarchy as an institution is still broadly supported in Britain, with a slight majority of 62% in favour, according to a June poll. But Charles himself ? British market research firm YouGov have maintained a poll tracker asking this very question. The results paint the picture of ambivalence, with 34% of respondents endorsing King Charles and 33% opposing. The final 33% were unsure. Part of the British concern is the scandals associated with Prince Andrew, the late queen's son. Sex scandals and paternity suits are the biggest royal controversies,