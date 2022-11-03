The hot gospel of the World Economic Forum

In his highly entertaining pamphlet, Guillotined: Being a Summary Broadside Against the Corruption of the English Language (2012), the late contrarian Alexander Cockburn (1941-2014) - who claimed not to be fond of the word "contrarian" - put the abstraction "sustainability" at the top of his list of words which debase and coarsen common speech by repeated and thoughtless use.

If there is one word which is a sure pointer to the widening divide between the various social forces which preach the gospel of irreversible, imminent, catastrophic, anthropogenic global warming, and those who think and speak otherwise (insofar as they are still permitted to do so), it is "sustainability".

In the "urgent" global context of the Covid-19 pandemic, is there any organization which preaches the gospel of "sustainability" more vociferously than the World Economic Forum (WEF), the brainchild of its founder and executive chairman, Herr Klaus Schwab.

Judging by the scale, structure and substance of its web site, the most striking feature of the WEF is its all-knowing, ultra-ultra-elitist mission of very, very selective planetary salvation. Herr Schwab never misses an opportunity to proclaim that the WEF is determined to ensure that its chosen. minuscule group of wealthy supporters inherit Planet Earth. Unfortunately, for the billions of us proles, any suggestion that the WEF gospel should persuade us that its prescriptions need to be firmly anchored in principles of individual freedom of the billions, is heresy, worse still, blasphemy.

The increasingly shrill WEF gospel presents a problem in any nation which upholds the inter-connected fundamental freedoms of individual conscience, expression and religion. In Australia freedom of religion, which has a measure of explicit constitutional protection, includes the freedom not to believe and to characterize all religion as superstition.

In the Church of the New Faith (Scientology) case (1983), the High Court of Australia dealt with the difficult question of defining religion in part by reference to it involving "belief in a supernatural being, thing or principle; and acceptance and observance of canons of conduct in order to give effect to that belief."Whether the words "Church of" or "religion" are used or not, the reality is that the WEF credo of "Stakeholder Capitalism" is one of blatant authoritarianism. For the WEF, representative democracy and individual freedom count for nothing.

Herr Schwab jets around the globe preaching his one, true, all-encompassing economic faith in the global governance cult[ure] - take your pick. His gospel is that the WEF is "theInternational Organization for Public-Private Cooperation". The time has arrived for a "great resetof capitalism". The WEF is a religion in all but name, its web site a vast devotional maze.

Us billions of outsiders may not know this yet, but humankind is well advanced along the WEF path to a "happy" return to old-fashion serfdom. Herr Schwab brooks no opposition and skites about it. "We (the WEF) "penetrate the Cabinets" of more than one national government.

This was emphatically on display at the WEF meeting in March 2022. The three topics were (yes) Sustainability; Diversity, Inclusion and Equity (a kind of Blessed Trinity of permitted ideas), and Cryptocurrency & Web 3.0. "Showcased" on the podium for one sessionwasthe trio of a former British Prime Minister, a former US President, and the well-known front-man for the FTX cryptocurrency exchange which at the time was a WEF "Partner", apparently the highest level in the WEF's Masonic-like structure.

Herr Schwab displays ultra-sensitivity about the WEF's public associations. When the FTX collapse first made headlines around the globe in mid-November 2022, its name suddenly disappeared from the WEF web site list of "Partners seemingly without trace, and without explanation. Anyone sufficiently interested can see the aforesaid trio in action. According to that source, the "disappeared" WEF web site entry was:

"FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. FTX offers innovative products including industry-first derivatives, options, volatility products and leveraged tokens. It strives to develop a platform robust enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users."

In his modestly titled book Shaping The Fourth Industrial Revolution (2017), Herr Schwab made this pronouncement: