Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The Michael Flynn prosecution, the law and politics

By Laurence Maher - posted Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Prior to the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States of America on 20 January 2017 and throughout his Presidency, the "Russiagate" conspiracy/collusion theory - that the Trump Presidential Campaign conspired/colluded with alleged Russian Government interference in the 2016 Presidential Election - has been a fixation of an array of forces which neither foresaw nor accepted the election result.

Apart from what they regard as the obvious inherent absurdity of that conspiracy theory, Trump's supporters - especially the one-half of whom are in "the basket of deplorables" as the Democrat candidate scornfully labelled them - point to what they regard as the hysterical hatred of Trump inside and outside his administration as the root cause of the treatment of General Michael T Flynn (Ret) whose appointment as the new President's National Security Adviser ended abruptly as explained by Flynn in his resignation letter on 13 February 2017.

Flynn's resignation arose from an informal interview which he had on 24 January 2017 in his White House office with two officials of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, concerning Flynn's dealings with the Russian Ambassador to the US during the transition period following the 2016 Presidential Election.

Advertisement

On 1 December 2017, in accordance with a plea agreement with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) signed the previous day, General Flynn pleaded guilty in the US District Court for the District of Columbia to one count of wilfully and knowingly making two materially false statements and omissions in the Strzok/Page interview, and agreed to co-operate with the DOJ in connection with a related prosecution.

The Trump Presidency will soon end. How is it that the Flynn prosecution, considered on this site here and here is still pending? The table in the former piece can be amended by the addition of the following entries.

The Flynn prosecution has evolved into a highly unusual (perhaps unique) contest.

On one side the DOJ, after review, considers that continuing the prosecution would not serve the interests of justice. Not surprisingly, General Flynn supports that application, and contends that the prosecution's ongoing disclosures of exculpatory evidence supports his case that he was "set up" for prosecution in the Strzok/Page interview.

On the other (pro-sentencing) side, there is the combination of Judge Sullivan and former US District Court judge John Gleeson who voiced his emphatic personal anti-Flynn position in The Washington Post two days before Sullivan appointed him as amicus curiae to present arguments in opposition to the Government, and addressing the question whether the Court should require General Flynn to show cause why he should not be held in criminal contempt of court for perjury.

Advertisement

Judge Sullivan had first indicated his negative attitude to General Flynn's conduct during the sentencing colloquy the judge conducted on 18 December 2018, and in his long memorandum opinion handed down on 16 December 2019 rejecting Flynn's applications for further disclosures of exculpatory material.

General Flynn's case is that there can be no doubt in the mind of the reasonable observer about Judge Sullivan's bias (ostensible and actual) in his determination to sentence Flynn. It is evidenced in the judge's response to the 2:1 majority decision of the Court of Appeals on 24 June 2020, his personal petition to the Circuit Court en banc to reconsider the majority decision, in his engagement of lawyers to represent him personally at the en banc hearing on 11 August, and in his ongoing slow response to the en banc 8:2 majority panel decision handed down on 31 August overturning the 2:1 majority decision.

For reasons stated in that decision, the Court did not accept that Judge Sullivan's filing of a petition for rehearing en banc suggested a level of partiality justifying the reassignment of the Flynn case to another judge.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

L W Maher is a Melbourne barrister with a special interest in defamation and other free speech-related disputes. He has written extensively on Australian Cold War legal history.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Laurence Maher

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Laurence Maher
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy