Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Bangladesh mega-bridge will boost the ruling party's popularity

By Bahauddin Foizee - posted Thursday, 21 July 2022

 

The newly-built Padma Multipurpose Bridge, an historic infrastructure milestone for Bangladesh and now the longest bridge of the country, will grow Bangladesh’s GDP by 1.3% annually.

The US$ 3.86 billion bridge, inaugurated June 25, 2022, is forecast to increase jobs, service sector activity and tourism in the country’s southwestern districts. Connectivity to these districts was were poor even a day before the opening of this bridge. The epitome of mega-infrastructure, not only is this the world's deepest bridge, it is a 6.15-kilometre multipurpose road-rail bridge that carries a four-lane highway on the upper level and a single track railway on a lower level.

Advertisement

Not a part of Belt & Road Initiative

In a recent statement, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry clarified that the bridge is not a part of the China's flagship Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and that it was entirely funded by Bangladesh. No foreign funds were used.

It is worth noting that after the World Bank cancelled a US$1.2 billion credit in 2012, Bangladesh decided to build the bridge using its own funds. The decision was perhaps inspired by the government’s realization that they could gain some popularity if they were able to fulfill the dreams of the millions of Bangladeshis who wanted good connectivity between Bangladesh's richer, well-connected northern and southeastern regions and its more isolated southwestern districts.

A boost for agricultural and tourism industries

Until now, the journey to the southwestern districts on the other side of the gigantic Padma River took a very long time. First, boarding the ferries and launches took hours, and the journey itself took three to four hours. Furthermore, traffic congestion meant the journey took even longer. Padma Bridge has reduced this hours-long travel time to only seven or eight minutes.

Until now, because of poor vehicular connectivity, transporting goods to the richer northern markets — including the capital city Dhaka — cost more for farmers, growers and traders from the country’s southwestern districts’ crop, fruit and fish industries, forcing them to sell their products to nearby districts, at lower prices.

Advertisement

However, the newly built Padma Bridge alters this scenario by providing easy access to northern markets and offers scope for higher selling prices. The high-demand Hilsa (Ilish) fish, for example, will get at least 20 to 30 per cent higher prices,  increasing the fishing industry’s value by millions of U.S. dollars.

Furthermore, the number of tourists is forecast to increase. The current daily number of 10,000 tourists is expected to increase twofold this year alone, meaning more employment for locals and more revenue for both local and national governments.

Accordingly, existing hotels in the southwest will have higher profits, while according to Draft PaperWork, a service-business providing business consultancy & documentation services, more businesses are already lining up to open hotel, motel and rest-house businesses in these southwestern districts.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Bahauddin Foizee is a threat/risk intelligence analyst focusing on the assessment of investment, legal, security, political and geopolitical threat/risk. He also collaborates with other analysts who regularly assess social, environmental, financial and military threat/risk. He has been published on Asia Times, The Diplomat, The National Interest, and Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, among others.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Bahauddin Foizee

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy