ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Questionable conservative thinking in the United States

By Peter Bowden - posted Wednesday, 6 July 2022

The Daily Signal,the blog of the conservative Heritage Foundation in the United States announced recently:

Life Wins: In Overturning Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court Issues Victory for Rule of Law.

The announcement raises three issues on the abortion issue:

1. Abortion is not a legal issue. It is a moral issue. Abortion should have no relevance to the US Supreme court. The decision is not the rule of law. The net effect of this decision is to revert the issue to the states.

2. Abortion is morally acceptable,

3. The research is clear: access to safe, legal abortion saves lives.

This paper will set out two convincing reasons to that effect. It also sets out a number of comments by well-known writers on this issue.

First we must ask why do anti-abortionists argue that it is wrong. There is no explicit statement about abortion in the Old Testament or the New Testament versions of the Bible. Then why do Conservatives, Catholics, and many Christian fundamentalists, oppose abortion?

The Church teaches that human life is created and begins at the moment of conception. The Catholic Church sees abortion as the termination of an unborn life, and therefore, it is wrong.

Many believe that we are created in God's image, and for this reason, we cannot kill the foetus.

Even pregnancies that result from rape, incest, or present a danger to the life of the mother are, for the Catholic church, not reasons for abortion. The church allows that the woman - who is considered an innocent victim - can get treatment as soon as possible, within the 24 hours apparently required for the sperm to reach the egg, to try to prevent conception from occurring immediately after the rape or incest.

About the Author

Peter Bowden is an author, researcher and ethicist. He was formerly Coordinator of the MBA Program at Monash University and Professor of Administrative Studies at Manchester University. He is currently a member of the Australian Business Ethics Network , working on business, institutional, and personal ethics.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Peter Bowden
