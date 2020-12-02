Political Christians or Christians in politics?

The attacks on the recently elected NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet have once raised the media bias against Christians in politics. The Premier's religious conviction is another example of the radical secularism that is trying to purge people of faith from public life.

For me, and I suspect many FWN readers, are grateful to see a man of faith like Dominic Perrottet elected as a leader of the nation's largest state.

There needs to be a distinction made between 'Political Christians and Christians in Politics' as the former is a person who uses his/her 'Christianity' for political gain whilst the latter is a person who wants to ensure that a Christian Worldview is hard in political discourse.

The relationship between Christianity and politics is a historically complex subject and a frequent source of disagreement throughout the history of Christianity, as well as in modern politics between the Christian right and Christian left. Whether or not Christians should run for political office is one of those "hot-button" issues that provoke strong responses on both sides of the question. There are no direct references in the Bible to Christians running for political office. But there are Christian principles we can bring to bear on the decision whether to seek political office.

What is obvious is that there is no doubt that countries where Christians who are elected are countries that promote freedom, family, and faith as does FamilyVoice Australia. Unfortunately, Christians in many countries in this world are oppressed and persecuted, suffering under governments they are powerless to change and governments that hate their faith and silence their voices. The same is true of politicians who are Christians as in the case of Dominic Perrottet and previously Prime Minister Scott Morrison not to mention the ridicule, media persecution and social abuse the Rev Hon Fred Nile MLC has attracted over his 40 years in NSW parliament.

I am convinced that Church and State are inseparable, and we only have to look at the impact the Church has played in the history of political liberty. Whilst Christianity is not a political program it nevertheless gives us a certain way of thinking about the state and the role of politics.

It is important to note that a Christian vision of government is not simply a secular vision of government with religion sprinkled on top. Secularism is not neutral. A Christian vision of government is grounded in key theological and philosophical ideas about the nature of God and reality, the importance of justice, the value of freedom, the role of the family, and a rich understanding of the human person as created in the image of God, made for flourishing, and called to an eternal destiny.

Some 'left-leaning' Christians will indeed ask why do we need a 'Christian' political party if we have Christina in politics? Simply, because a Christina politician is one voice in government whilst a Christian political party is a voice both in government and the public square to ensure there is a bold Christian voice that will speak up on issues of faith, freedom, and family.

In NSW Dominic Perrottet has become leader of a party and a government that has been anti-Christina in its recent legislation:

allowed gender-fluid ideology into our schools

banned prayer outside of abortion clinics

decriminalised abortion

partnered with the radical Nationals Party that is championing legalising euthanasia and voluntary assisted dying (VAD) which is a misnomer as it is actually 'forced assisted suicide' (FAS).

The politicians we elect have great influence on our freedoms. They can choose to protect our right to worship and spread the gospel, or they can restrict those rights. They can lead our nation toward righteousness or toward moral disaster. Clearly, the more Christians that are part of government-whether at the local, state, or federal level-the more our religious freedoms will be guarded. Christians in politics can promote desperately needed changes in the culture of what is fast becoming a secular Australia.

Let's not forget William Wilberforce, a 19th-century English politician who campaigned for decades to end the abominable slave trade that flourished at that time. His campaign was eventually successful, and he is lauded today for his courage and commitment to Christian principles.



My experience in politics as a former Deputy Mayor, a federal candidate, and as a senior adviser in the first term of the Howard government, highlights the fact that there is great danger for Christians who are involved in a worldly political system since great care must be taken to be 'in that world' but not 'of it' – are we trying to please God or man? Jesus said that His kingdom is not of this world (John 18:36).