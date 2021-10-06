Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Will the Religious Discrimination Bill see the light of day?

By Greg Bondar - posted Monday, 7 February 2022

The 2022 Australian federal election must be held on or before 21 May 2022 to elect members of the 47th Parliament of Australia. The incumbent Liberal/National Coalition Government, led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, is seeking to win a fourth consecutive term in office.

In 2018 Scott Morrison promised a religious discrimination act to protect Australians’ religious freedoms, an issue which was taken to the 2019 federal election in May.

Some three years down the track we now have a Religious Discrimination Bill (RDB) which, looking more like a dog’s breakfast, will be released next week.

Advertisement

So, has the government delivered on its promise to introduce an RDB? Yes. Will the Religious Discrimination Bill become legislation before the next election? Unlikely.

When Scott Morrison announced the ‘miracle’ win in 2019, steps were taken to start the ball rolling on drafting and implementing the promised RDB and the then Attorney-General (AG) began community discussions with stakeholders including some 40 faith organisations including FamilyVoice Australia.

Those ‘consultations’ resulted in division, uncertainty with some questioning the need or relevance for such a bill. To the government’s delight, perhaps a case of divine intervention, COVID emerged which allowed the government to shelve the RDB arguing that the government now needed to prioritise COVID as a national emergency – and rightly so.

This unintended consequence meant that the RDB was put at the bottom of the government’s pending bills ‘in tray’ putting serious debate and consultations on-hold until 2021.

Enter Michaelia Cash, the new Attorney-General. On 30 March 2021, Senator Cash was appointed the Attorney-General and Minister for Industrial Relations - the Coalition's first female Attorney-General.

She resurrected the RDB and, like the former Attorney-General, began genuine consultations with the wider community and especially faith groups. FamilyVoice Australia held numerous ‘private’ meetings with the AG with a view to clarifying the government’s intent on protections to churches, schools, and indeed individuals.

Advertisement

These consultations resulted in a two federal government Inquiries late 2021 early 2022 with the RDB now set to be introduced commencing 8 February 2022.

The timing for federal elections is determined by a combination of the Commonwealth Electoral Act 1918 (the Act) and the Australian Constitution which dictates that the election day must be no later than 21 May 2022.

If the Act requires at least 33 days between the issue of the writ (the writ is an instruction to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) to hold an election) and polling day (although it can be as long as 68 days after Parliament is dissolved), then the time frame for the passing of the RDB is far too short or making it virtually impossible for the Bill to see the light of day before the election.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

15 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Greg Bondar serves as the NSW State Director of Family Voice Australia. He has been working as a senior executive within the not-for-profit, government, and the corporate sector for over 30 years

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Greg Bondar

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Greg Bondar
Article Tools
Comment 15 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy